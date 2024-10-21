ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the Sun Belt East face off as Georgia Southern visits Old Dominion. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia Southern-Old Dominion prediction and pick.

Georgia Southern has been solid this year. They are 5-2 on the year but did open with a loss. They lost to Boise State 56-45, but would then win two straight. Georgia Southern would then fall to Ole Miss 52-13, but since then has been solid. They dominated Georgia State, before beating Marshall by one. Last time out, they beat JMU 28-14.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion enters the game sitting at 3-4. They had a close game to start the year but would fall 23-19. They would then move to 0-3 but rebound with tight wins over Bowling Green and Georgia State. Last time out, they beat Texas State 24-14.

Here are the Georgia Southern-Old Dominion College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia Southern-Old Dominion Odds

Georgia Southern: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +112

Old Dominion: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 54.5 (-106)

Under: 54.5 (-114)

How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia Southern Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Southern has been led this year by JC French. He has completed 152 of 236 passes on the year for 1,531 yards. Further, he has thrown ten touchdown passes, while having five interceptions on the year. French has been sacked 16 times but has also run for a total of 115 yards while scoring once on the ground. The run game for Georgia Southern has not been great this year. Jalen White has 90 carries this year, but for 387 yards, plus he has seven scores. OJ Arnold has 36 carries for 217 yards and three scores.

In the receiving game, Dalen Cobb has been solid. He comes into the game with 30 receptions for 339 yards and two touchdowns. Further, Derwin Burgess Jr. has shown to be a big play threat. He has just 31 receptions this year but for 381 yards. He also has brought in a 48-yard reception and has three scores this year. Josh Dallas has also been solid this year. He has 22 receptions for 235 yards and has scored once this year.

Georgia Southern is 94th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 121st in the nation in opponent yards per game. Meanwhile, they are 107th in the nation in opponent rushing yards while sitting 119th against the pass. Marques Watson-Trent has led the team in tackles, with 69 this year, while he has forced four fumbles and has 1.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Tracy Hill Jr has a pass defended and an interception. He returned that interception for a touchdown. Further, Marc Stampley II has a sack, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions on the year.

Why Old Dominion Could Cover The Spread/Win

Grant Wilson had been the starting quarterback for Old Dominion. He has completed 48 of 86 passes for 507 yards this year. He has four touchdown passes and three interceptions on the year. Wilson has been sacked 11 times this year. He has run for 47 yards and a score though. Still, he has not played since the win over Bowling Green. Colton Joseph has taken over at quarterback. He has completed 58 of 106 passes for 571 yards and four touchdowns. He has been intercepted twice.

Isiah Paige has been the top target this year. He has 30 receptions for 317 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Diante Vines has 22 receptions for 208 yards while Myles Alston has 16 receptions for 182 yards. Tight end Pat Conroy has also been solid this year. He has 19 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns. In the running game, Aaron Young has led the way. He has 86 carries for 354 yards and two scores. Bryce Duke has also been solid, with 51 carries for 343 yards this year while scoring five times.s

Old Dominion is 68th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 88th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 81st against the rush while sitting 86th against the pass. Koa Naotala and Mario Thompson have been solid this year. Naotala is second on the team in tackles with 47 while having two sacks. Meanwhile, Mario Thompson is third on the team with 46 tackles and fourth sacks. Further, Jahron Manning leads the team in tackles while breaking up a pass and having three interceptions.

Final Georgia Southern-Old Dominion Prediction & Pick

Old Dominion is the favorite in this game, but they have struggled on offense this year. They are 85th in the nation this year, scoring just 23.1 points per game on the season. Georgia Southern has been slightly better, scoring 28 points per game on the year. Still, Georgia Southern has been dominant in the red zone this year. They are 15th in the nation in scoring in the red zone, and that will be the difference in this one.

Final Georgia Southern-Old Dominion Prediction & Pick: Georgia Southern ML (+112)