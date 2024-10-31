ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia Southern-South Alabama prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Georgia Southern-South Alabama.

November means bowl bids are squarely on the line in a lot of college football games. If teams in Week 10 have four or five wins, they can make their lives so much easier by winning now and not waiting until the final one or two games to punch their ticket to a postseason game. That's the reality enveloping this game on Nov. 2, in which Georgia Southern is 5-3 and South Alabama is 4-4. Georgia Southern can clinch a bowl bid right now. South Alabama urgently needs this game so that it doesn't fall to 4-5, which would then force the Jaguars to win two of their last three games to get a bowl bid.

Both teams in this game have been all over the map in 2024. Neither side has been especially consistent, which has to be a source of frustration for both coaching staffs. Georgia Southern is 5-3 because it has been able to scramble well in a few late- or close-game situations. The Eagles won a close road game at Nevada earlier in the season which looks really important right now. Georgia Southern would have been in very bad shape for bowl eligibility had it not won in Reno. Georgia Southern also came from 18 points down to beat Marshall, a result which might wind up saving the Eagles' season.

South Alabama is 4-4, and one of the notable aspects of the Jaguars' uneven campaign is that they are a different team on weeknights compared to Saturdays. USA is 3-0 in non-Saturday games, 1-5 in Saturday games. It's true that USA's most recent game was a blowout win over UL Monroe on a Saturday, but still: Weeknights have brought out the best in this team while Saturdays have often been a hard, difficult slog.

How to Watch Georgia Southern vs South Alabama

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia Southern Could Cover The Spread/Win

If the Eagles — who have been a good team in close games this season and have found ways to respond well in high-stress situations — can avoid getting blown out in the first half, they can cover the spread here. South Alabama seems to be one of those teams which flourishes when it starts a game well and everything is going right. However, if USA doesn't start a game well, it gets nervous and labors through a whole game without finding the rhythm or continuity needed to produce a winning performance. This is a 60-minute game, but if Georgia Southern can win the first 20 minutes, it will very likely set up the rest of the game in its favor. Given that the Eagles are 5.5-point underdogs, a strong first half (which should enable them to have any sort of lead at halftime) would go a long way toward covering the spread in this game.

Why South Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

This USA team is enigmatic, but it just beat UL Monroe by 29. UL Monroe is 5-2 and just beat James Madison. South Alabama played well against a decent opponent. Maybe the Jaguars are finally hitting their stride after a lot of false starts earlier in the season. If the Jaguars play this game the way they played the UL Monroe game, they will cover the spread very easily.

Final Georgia Southern-South Alabama Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to South Alabama, but these are unpredictable teams we don't feel comfortable betting on. Pass.

Final Georgia Southern-South Alabama Prediction & Pick: South Alabama -5.5