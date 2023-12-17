Lane Kiffin reels in Juice Wells through the transfer portal to beef up the wide receiver room.

It's been a relatively quiet offseason for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss football program. They've made several moves, but nothing has been head-turning. That is until now, as the Rebels reeled in one of the top wide receivers available in the transfer portal.

On Sunday, former South Carolina receiver, Juice Wells, announced that he is going to Ole Miss football through the transfer portal, per Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach of ESPN. This is a massive acquisition for the Rebels.

“NEWS: South Carolina transfer WR Juice Wells tells ESPN’s Mark Schlabach that he’s transferring to Ole Miss.”

Lane Kiffin tends to get the best out of his offense. So, Ole Miss is a perfect landing spot for Juice Wells. He played more for the Gamecocks in his freshman year, but only played in three games for South Carolina in 2023. He ended his sophomore campaign with just three receptions, 37 yards, and one touchdown.

It's safe to say, Wells was efficient with his limited opportunities in South Carolina. He should have a much bigger role playing for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss football team. One factor that makes Wells such a great player is his ability after the catch. He's dangerous with the ball in his hands and will now have a better opportunity to showoff those skills with the Rebels.

We'll see how it pans out though. Nothing is guaranteed and Juice Wells will still need to prove himself on Ole Miss football's roster. But if he plays well, then this offense should improve next season.