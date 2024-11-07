ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia State-James Madison prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Georgia State James Madison.

The James Madison Dukes have reached the crunch-time stage of their season. They are 6-2 overall, but of greater concern is that they are 2-2 in Sun Belt Conference play. They have ground to make up if they want to catch 4-1 Georgia Southern and 3-1 Marshall in the Sun Belt East Division. James Madison has let a few games slip through its fingers this season, and those games are why the Dukes trail in the division standings. Now they have no real margin for error as the stretch run arrives. They need to win out and finish 6-2 in Sun Belt play so that Georgia Southern and Marshall have to hold serve to stay ahead of the Dukes in the conference standings. James Madison needs to force Georgia Southern and Marshall to be perfect and make those two teams earn the Sun Belt East title — and a spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game — as opposed to giving them an easier ride in the closing weeks of the season. Let's see what James Madison is able to do in the month of November, when every moment is magnified for a college football team.

Here are the Georgia State-James Madison College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia State-James Madison Odds

Georgia State: +16.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +520

James Madison: -16.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -750

Over: 53.5 (-114)

Under: 53.5 (-106)

How to Watch Georgia State vs James Madison

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia State Could Cover The Spread/Win

If James Madison was 3-1 or 4-0 in Sun Belt play right now, it would be easier to look at this game in a different way. James Madison has had some noticeable stumbles this season. The Dukes have looked like world-beaters at times, but they have also looked mortal in a number of their games. They have not been consistently convincing, losing to UL Monroe and also falling to Georgia Southern. In those two losses, it was the James Madison offense which noticeably stumbled. The Dukes failed to score more than 19 points in each of those games. Their offense got stuck. Opposing defensive coordinators have learned how to contain this team's offense. If JMU had struggled on offense in one game, it would be notable. The fact that this offense has struggled in multiple games suggests that this team just isn't as strong as one might think. As long as this JMU offense doesn't run wild, Georgia State can stay close enough to cover what is a very large spread. If James Madison doesn't score more than 30 points, Georgia State can cover the spread by scoring only 14 points. That is just two touchdowns. There is real margin for error if you are taking Georgia State against the spread here. That is worth considering.

Why James Madison Could Cover The Spread/Win

This is a game James Madison should dominate. First of all, Georgia State is just 2-6. The Panthers are not a good team at all. Moreover, James Madison — 2-2 on the road — is 4-0 at home. Given that JMU is at home in this game, the Dukes aren't likely to get roped into a tough or clunky game. They are going to flourish and win by more than 20.

Final Georgia State-James Madison Prediction & Pick

James Madison is at home, where the Dukes are noticeably better than they are on the road. Take JMU.

Final Georgia State-James Madison Prediction & Pick: James Madison -16.5