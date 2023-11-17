Georgia State faces LSU. Our college football odds series includes our Georgia State LSU prediction, odds, and pick for Week 12.

Jayden Daniels is the talk of the college football world. Daniels is certainly the most fun player in the sport. Bo Nix of Oregon is a very good quarterback who makes the right read and the right play. Michael Penix of Washington makes NFL-level throws and has been a clutch performer for the unbeaten Washington Huskies this season. Marvin Harrison and Caleb Williams will likely be the top two players taken in the NFL draft, with Drake Maye probably being third or fourth. There are a lot of great players and NFL draft prospects, but in terms of pure fun — sheer entertainment value — Daniels is probably tops in college football this year.

Daniels is a walking video game. Caleb Williams knows how to spin away from defenders, but Daniels is able to simply outrun them down the field. Daniels makes 85-yard touchdown runs look easy and commonplace, when of course they're anything but. Daniels has learned how to be decisive with the ball, both as a runner and a passer. He has become the king of the quick strike in a dual-threat capacity. No quarterback in college football makes more big plays both with his legs and his arm. Penix, Williams and Maye are better throwers, but Daniels has the run-pass balance others lack. He is very much in the Heisman Trophy conversation, but more than that, he's a player everyone stops to watch. That might be the richest compliment anyone can pay to a football player or any other athlete in any sport.

Here are the Georgia State-LSU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia State-LSU Odds

Georgia State Panthers: +31.5 (-105)

LSU Tigers: -31.5 (-115)

Over: 72.5 (-110)

Under: 72.5 (-110)

How To Watch Georgia State vs LSU

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Georgia State Could Cover the Spread

The LSU secondary, in case you haven't noticed, has been atrocious this season. Of course Jayden Daniels will score a ton of points for LSU, but the Tigers will allow several touchdowns to the Georgia State Panthers, and if that's the case, LSU simply won't be able to cover the number. Consider this: A 59-28 LSU win means Georgia State covers the established point spread. LSU might need to score in the 60s to cover. That's not the kind of bet you want to make.

Why LSU Could Cover the Spread

Jayden Daniels against Georgia State's defense is a massive mismatch. Daniels and LSU should be able to score at least 50 points very easily, and if they do need to score at least 60 points, they probably could do it.

You might be wondering if LSU's defense will be tight enough to limit Georgia State's offensive output. LSU's cornerbacks have been a major liability all season long, but let's also keep in mind that while LSU has not been able to cover good wide receivers, the Tigers have also been crushed by running quarterbacks such as Arkansas' K.J. Jefferson and Alabama's Jalen Milroe. Georgia State doesn't have the kinds of athletes at quarterback or receiver who can magnify and exacerbate LSU's defensive flaws. That's a key reason to think LSU will cover the spread.

Final Georgia State-LSU Prediction & Pick

The Georgia State offense won't score enough on the LSU defense to keep this game remotely close. Jayden Daniels will go wild and lead LSU to a 45-point win. 59-14, Tigers.



Final Georgia State-LSU Prediction & Pick: LSU -31.5