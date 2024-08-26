The Georgia Tech football team couldn't have asked for a better way to start their season as they took down #10 Florida State on Saturday in Dublin. The Yellowjackets are 1-0 and feeling good, and they now have some recruiting success to celebrate in the aftermath of the big win. Four-star defensive lineman Christian Garrett announced his commitment on Monday, and he will be coming to Georgia Tech.

“The wins keep coming for Brent Key and Georgia Tech as the Yellow Jackets land a pledge from four-star DL Christian Garrett, ESPN's No. 7 DT in 2025,” Eli Lederman said in a post. “With the former Georgia commit in the fold, Georgia Tech now holds five ESPN 300 pledges in '25, its most ever in a single class.”

This is a big get for Georgia Tech football in general, but the fact that Christian Garrett was committed to Georgia first makes it even sweeter. The Yellowjackets and Bulldogs are bitter rivals, and Georgia Tech hasn't had a lot to celebrate in the rivalry lately. This recruiting win is huge, and they are hoping that it can help lead to some wins on the football field down the road as well.

Garrett is the #142 player in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He is the #18 DL in the class and the #16 player in the state of Georgia. Garrett currently attends Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia. Here is what 247 Sports Andrew Ivins said about Garrett in his scouting report:

“Also competes in track and field throwing events,” Ivins wrote. “State qualifier in the shot put as a 10th grader with a personal-best 49-8.5 effort. Has also gone 134-6 in the discus. 2022: As a sophomore, totaled 56 tackles, 7 QBH and 3 sacks. Key player for a Prince Avenue Christian squad won a Georgia A D1 state title.”

Georgia Tech is having a lot of success in their 2025 recruiting class as they now have 23 total commits, and they have the 19th best class in the country. It's going to be interesting to see how head coach Brent Key and the Yellowjackets close out this class.

What a week for Georgia Tech

The week just keeps getting better for Georgia Tech football after their win against Florida State. When you find ways to win big football games against top-10 teams, you end up landing top recruits like Christian Garrett.

Georgia Tech looked great on Saturday in their upset win over the Seminoles, and they now look like a completely different team heading into week one. The Yellowjackets now have +3000 odds to win the ACC, up from +10000 before their game against Florida State.

The Yellowjackets certainly have some momentum now after the huge win, but they have to find a way and settle back in before their next game. They have to avoid the let down.

Georgia Tech should be able to easily improve to 2-0 this weekend as they will be hosting Georgia State. The Yellowjackets shouldn't have much trouble in that one, but crazy things happen in college football. The game will get going at 8:00 ET on Saturday night from Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, and it will be airing on ACC Network. The Yellowjackets are big 21.5-point favorites.