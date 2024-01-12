We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Georgia Tech-Duke prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face the number 11-ranked Duke Blue Devils at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Georgia Tech-Duke prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Georgia Tech lost 75-68 in overtime to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their last matchup. Initially, they trailed 31-29 at halftime. But they trailed 64-61 with 20 seconds left when Miles Kelly got a layup to cut the deficit to one. Then, it was a 3-point game when Baye Ndongo tied it with a shot from beyond the arc to force overtime. But they could not win in the extra period as the Fighting Irish pulled away.

Kelly had 25 points and seven rebounds. Likewise, Ndongo added 16 points and nine rebounds. The Yellow Jackets shot just 37.5 percent from the field, including 31.4 percent from the triples. They were also atrocious from the charity stripe, shooting just 42.9 percent from the free-throw line. Also, they lost the board battle 44-31.

Duke defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 75-53. Amazingly, it was a game they dominated from start to finish. They maintained the lead throughout. Ultimately, Kyle Filipowski led the way with 26 points. Also, Jared McCain added 12 points. The Blue Devils shot 51.8 percent from the field, including 44 percent from the triples. Additionally, they shot 66.7 percent from the charity stripe. The Blue Devils also won the board battle 39-23. Likewise, they blocked five shots.

The Blue Devils lead the all-time head-to-head series 71-23. However, the Yellow Jackets pulled off a major upset last season when they defeated the Blue Devils 72-68 at home last season. The Yellow Jackets did this by shooting 50.9 percent from the field. Also, they held Duke to 41 percent shooting, including 25 percent from the triples. It also helped that the Blue Devils shot 60 percent from the charity stripe.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Georgia Tech-Duke Odds

Georgia Tech: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1200

Duke: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3000

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Duke

Time: 5:00 ET/2:00 PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread

The Yellow Jackets have a lot of work to do. However, there are some betting trends to consider. Georgia Tech is 1-3 as an underdog, including 1-3 against the spread as a road underdog. The Yellow Jackets are also 6-9 against the spread.

To beat Duke, the Yellow Jackets will need to do everything they can to get it right. Mainly, they cannot struggle to shoot the basketball again. It means they will need their three best players to contribute. First, Kelly has to be the one to step up. Kelly has averaged 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Therefore, look for the Yellow Jackets to try and get him involved. Ndongo had a solid game against Notre Dame, but it was not enough. No, the Yellow Jackets need him to do more. Ndongo has averaged 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Therefore, they need his scoring touch and his ability to grab rebounds. Kowacie Reeves Jr. did not score in double figures against Notre Dame. Thus, they struggled to keep up. Georgia Tech needs him to produce. So far, he is averaging 12.3 points per game.

Georgia Tech will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from all over the floor. Then, they need to play lockdown defense, especially on Filiopowski.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread

The Blue Devils are having a good season so far. Significantly, they come into this game with an 8-1 record when they are the home favorite. But the Blue Devils are only 9-6 against the spread. Furthermore, they are 6-3 against the spread as a home favorite. This gives some indication that Duke wins games, but they don't blow teams out of the water on most occasions. Ultimately, they have a 66 percent success rate of blowing an opponent out at home.

Filipowski is the man at Duke. Amazingly, he is averaging 17.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 53 percent from the field. Look for Duke to rely on him as they always do. Last year, he was the third-best scorer in the loss, so he needs to take his game to the next level. Jeremy Roach is another option, and he has done well, averaging 14.4 points per game. Also, he has shot 50.3 percent from the field, including 44.9 percent from the triples. Mark Mitchell has averaged 12.2 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent. Lastly, the Blue Devils love what they have in McCain. He is averaging 12.1 points, while shooting 46 percent from the field, including 43.6 percent from the triples.

Final Georgia Tech-Duke Prediction & Pick

The Yellow Jackets are a decent team. However, the Blue Devils are just miles better. Expect Duke not to play down to their opponent this time around. They cover the spread.

Final Georgia Tech-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -17.5 (-110)