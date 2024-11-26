ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Georgia Tech has surprised this year and is having a solid year, while Georgia is extremely talented and should be in the College Football Playoff with a win. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia Tech-Georgia prediction and pick.

Georgia Tech-Georgia Last Game – Matchup History

Georgia has won six straight from 2017 to 2023. Last year, Georgia visited the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, and it was a surprisingly close game, but Georgia still won 31-23. The other five games were all Bulldogs wins by at least double digits. This is an interesting matchup in Athens, but this is the best Georgia Tech team during those six years.

Overall Series: Georgia leads 71-41-5

Here are the Georgia Tech-Georgia College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia Tech-Georgia Odds

Georgia Tech: +19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +800

Georgia: -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1400

Over: 54.5 (-106)

Under: 54.5 (-114)

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech has been a fun team this season, and their offense has been a big reason why. They are averaging 27.9 points per game and 414.7 total yards per game. Haynes King has been a big key in this offense after playing well last year and being even more comfortable this season. He has 1,607 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and one interception with a 72.5% completion percentage. Out wide, the receivers have been decent at best, with the two leaders being Eric Singleton Jr. and Malik Rutherford. Singleton Jr. has 668 yards and two touchdowns on 48 receptions. Then, Rutherford has 627 yards and three touchdowns on 55 receptions. The running game is the biggest key to their offensive success. Jamal Haynes has been great, with 717 yards and nine touchdowns on 138 carries. The Georgia defense has taken a step back this year, and the Yellow Jackets have an opportunity to succeed against them, especially on the ground between Jamal Haynes and Haynes King.

Georgia Tech's defense has been much better than most people predicted. They are playing well, allowing 23.1 points and 340.5 yards per game. They have been solid against the run and the pass, allowing 219.3 yards through the air and 121.3 yards on the ground. This defense is the biggest key in the game because the Bulldogs have the talent to outmuscle most teams on offense. Georgia Tech's defense has been fundamentally sound, but this is a different beast. So far, Their play should give most people confidence in the Yellow Jackets, but there could be an avalanche from the Bulldogs. The Yellow Jackets have not played a team as talented as Georgia Tech this season, and this is a massive challenge on the road.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia might be the most talented team in college football. It starts with their offense. They are averaging 33.4 points and 427.1 yards per game. The offense starts and ends with Carson Beck under center. He has 3,132 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions, with a 65.1% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been very balanced, with Arian Smith leading the way with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 40 receptions. Then, Dominic Lovett has also been solid, with 524 yards and four touchdowns on 48 receptions. The running game has been a big disappointment this year. Nate Frazier and Trevor Etienne are splitting carries in the backfield. Frazier has 537 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 carries, while Etienne has 477 yards and seven touchdowns on 95 carries. This offense has gone through ups and downs, but they have too much talent, and Georgia Tech is the perfect team to right the ship against before the SEC championship. The Yellow Jackets have a solid defense, but the weapons that Georgia has could be too much, and they can overwhelm them.

Georgia's defense has been very good and full of talent, but not as good as past seasons. They are allowing 18.5 points and 311.4 total yards per game. They are solid against both the pass and the run. They allow 186.5 yards through the air and 125.2 yards on the ground. This defense will focus almost exclusively on the ground game because the Yellow Jackets focus on the run to set everything else up for them. The Yellow Jackets have looked like a much-improved team, but this defense has the talent to overwhelm them and cause many issues.

Final Georgia Tech-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Georgia Tech is a great story, and its improvement has been fun to watch, but Georgia is a different beast. The Bulldogs are locked into the SEC Championship game but must keep winning for the College Football Playoff. Georgia is the better team and more talented team. I think the Yellow Jackets might start the game well before the avalanche starts, and the Bulldogs run away with the win. Georgia wins and covers at home.

Final Georgia Tech-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia -19.5 (-110)