The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1 ACC) visit the Louisville Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC) Saturday afternoon. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Georgia Tech-Louisville prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech has a very tough matchup on the defensive side of the ball. Their toughest game came against Kyle McCord and Syracuse, and they struggled. However, McCord is one of the better quarterbacks in the ACC. Shutting down the run game is going to be key to stopping Louisville. Georgia Tech has allowed under 100 yards per game on the ground, and that has to continue Saturday Afternoon. It will not be easy, but if they can keep Louisville to around 130 yards on the ground or less, they should have a good chance at covering this spread.

Haynes King does a great job at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets. He gets the ball out, and he takes care of it as he has only thrown one interception in the four games played. The most impressive part of Georgia Tech's offense is they have not allowed a single sack. In four games, Georgia Tech has been sacked zero times. With King getting rid of the ball, and using his legs to his advantage, Louisville is going to have a tough time getting to him in this game, which will help Georgia Tech win this game.

Why Louisville Could Cover The Spread/Win

Louisville has not played a good team in either of their first two games, but they performed just as they were supposed to, maybe even better. This is especially true on the defensive side of the field. Louisville has allowed just 198 yards of total offense per game this season. With that, they have played the best pass defense in the ACC. Louisville has nine total sacks on the season, so they put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, as well. If they can continue that in this game, they will be able to cover the 10.5-point spread.

Louisville has also been very good on offense. Yes, the two teams were not the best, but it is still a good sign that the offense was able to do all that damage. The Cardinals have put up 590.5 yards per game, and their 263 rush yards per game puts them ninth in the NCAA in that category. They have used multiple weapons at running back, so it will be interesting to see who they decide to go with in their first tough game. Nonetheless, Louisville has the running backs to do some damage and control possession of the ball.

Louisville has done a fantastic job protecting their quarterback this season. They have allowed just two sacks, and their starter, Tyler Shough, has only taken one of those sacks. With that, Shough has thrown for six touchdowns without turning the ball over. Ja'Corey Brooks is the leading pass catcher, and he needs to have a good game Saturday if Louisville wants to continue their scoring.

Final Georgia Tech-Louisville Prediction & Pick

I think Georgia Tech is better than they are given credit for. Louisville's run game could prove to be a little too strong, though. I do think Louisville will win this game at home, but I also think Georgia Tech will find a way to cover the spread.

Final Georgia Tech-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +10.5 (-112)