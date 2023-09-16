The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Ole Miss Rebels. Check out our college football odds series for our Georgia Tech Ole Miss prediction and pick. Find how to watch Georgia Tech Ole Miss.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets scored 28 points in the second quarter of their season opener against Louisville two weeks ago. They dominated the Cardinals and looked like a powerhouse team in those 15 minutes. Georgia Tech did everything right. It showed physical prowess on both sides of the ball and displayed more speed than what Louisville was prepared for. Georgia Tech overcame a sluggish first quarter and played as well as it could possibly play. The Yellow Jackets, who had strugged the previous few seasons under coach Geoff Collins, turned the page by replacing him with 2022 assistant coach Brent Key, who became the interim coach and inspired trust from his players. Key was on the verge of starting the 2022 season with a bang … but that second quarter didn't carry over to the rest of that Louisville game.

Georgia Tech scored just six points in the second half against Louisville, and that was only after Louisville took a 39-28 lead. It was a complete collapse by the Rambling Wreck, another all-too-familiar breakdown for a team which has struggled to put together 60 solid minutes with any degree of consistency. Georgia Tech will try to regroup here against an Ole Miss team which is searching for a higher level of play under head coach Lane Kiffin and quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Ole Miss College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia Tech-Ole Miss Odds

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: +18.5 (-115)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ole Miss Rebels: -18.5 (-105)

Over: 63.5 (-105)

Under: 63.5 (-115)

How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

*Watch Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss LIVE on fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover the Spread

The Yellow Jackets showed in that second quarter against Louisville that they are capable of playing great football. Louisville might have played poorly in that same quarter, but Georgia Tech's execution and effort were letter-perfect. The Yellow Jackets played with pace, with precision, with all the qualities one can identify in a team which is supremely well-coached and drilled. No one — supporters or critics — can say that Georgia Tech isn't capable of playing at a high level. If they play like that, they will cover what is a very large point spread.

Ole Miss is 2-0, but the Rebels have not looked grerat so far this season. They struggled for much of their game against a Tulane team which was without its starting quarterback, Cotton Bowl star Michael Pratt. If Ole Miss couldn't dominate Tulane minus the Green Wave's most important offensive player, they probably won't beat Tech by 19 points or more.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover the Spread

The Ole Miss Rebels fell behind Tulane early last week. The team could have shriveled and panicked, but it instead regrouped and played a very solid second half to come from behind and win. That game might have been a reorganizing moment for the Rebels, who looked disjointed for stretches of time but seemed to figure things out as they went along. If we see the second-half version of Ole Miss in this game, that team — not the one which fell behind Tulane early — should crush Tech by 25 or more points.

Final Georgia Tech-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

These teams both seem to be settling into the season and haven't yet established a full identity. Stay away from this game.

Final Georgia Tech-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +18.5