ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-7, 2-2 ACC) take on the Syracuse Orange (6-8, 0-3 ACC) Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia Tech-Syracuse prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Syracuse College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Georgia Tech-Syracuse Odds

Georgia Tech: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Syracuse: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech is playing some very good basketball right now. They have won three games in a row, and two straight conference games. Those three games were against Alabama A&M, Notre Dame, and Boston College. All of those games were decided by more than 10 points, including beating Alabama A&M by 43. In those three games, the Yellow Jackets are averaging 87.7 points per game. That type of scoring in this game will help Georgia Tech win this game Tuesday night.

Speaking of scoring, Georgia Tech should be able to do just that in this game. Syracuse allows 79.7 points per game, which is the highest in the ACC. Along with that, the Orange allow their opponents to have the fourth-highest field goal percentage in the ACC against them, and the second most threes made per game. Considering how much Syracuse has struggled on defense, Georgia Tech has a great chance to continue their hot shooting streak.

Lance Terry is the leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets. He has scored 20, 14, and 22 points in his last three games, so he is playing well lately. In those three wins, Terry is shooting well over 50 percent while hitting over 50 percent of his threes. Terry seems to be the difference maker for the Yellow Jackets right now, and they need him to be on the road Tuesday night.

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse simply has to play better on the defensive end of the court. Georgia Tech will play just as fast as Syracuse, so the Orange have to find a way to slow it down and force bad shots. The Yellow Jackets only make 45.0 percent of their shots, which is towards the bottom of the ACC. This means Georgia Tech relies on taking shots early in the shot clock, and pushing the tempo. If Syracuse can slow it down a little bit, they will be able to at least cover the spread at home.

J.J. Starling is officially back in the lineup after missing some time with an injury. He only scored 12 points in the loss to Florida State, but he averages almost 20 points per game on the season. He should be able to get back into the swing of things as he gets more minutes under his belt. Syracuse will need him to have a big day, though. Donnie Freeman is a solid player for the Orange, as well. If these two players can have good games, the Orange will have a chance to win.

Final Georgia Tech-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a solid matchup between two conference foes. However, I think Georgia Tech is just to hot right now. For that reason, I will take the Yellow Jackets to win straight up.

Final Georgia Tech-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech ML (+100)