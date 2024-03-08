The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Georgia Auburn prediction and pick. Find how to watch Georgia Auburn.
The Georgia Bulldogs are winding down their season. They will not make the NCAA Tournament, barring a miracle run to the SEC Tournament championship. Coach Mike White, who used to coach at Florida, is taking on a lower-pressure job at Georgia, but one which could potentially improve his career, which has stagnated. White took Florida to the Elite Eight in 2017, and it seemed that his star would continue to rise in the college basketball industry. However, he couldn't really get unstuck in Gainesville, and he labored in the shadow of former Florida coach Billy Donovan, whose titanic achievements proved very difficult for White to live up to. White wasn't expected to make the NCAA Tournament this season with Georgia, so he hasn't really fallen short of the mark in any real sense. However, next season he will begin to face higher expectations. Developing the program on the heels of this season will need to happen if White is to take Georgia in the right direction.
Auburn is preparing for the NCAA Tournament under head coach Bruce Pearl. The Tigers have been outstanding at home this season and have managed to not only win, but win big, in most of their home games. This team has had good focus and an ability to minimize bad stretches in most home games, the Kentucky game being the exception which proves the rule. No one will want to face Auburn in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have an intriguing mix of size and speed with players who can make plays from multiple spots on the floor. They will be tough to handle if they are clicking, and they want to be in good rhythm as they enter tournament play. This is a final chance to thank Auburn's fans before moving to the SEC Tournament and neutral-court basketball for the remainder of March.
Here are the Georgia-Auburn College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Georgia-Auburn Odds
Georgia Bulldogs: +15.5 (-102)
Auburn Tigers: -15.5 (-120)
Over: 151.5 (-110)
Under: 151.5 (-110)
How To Watch Georgia vs Auburn
Time: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT
TV: SEC Network
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Georgia Could Cover the Spread
The Bulldogs are playing hard to the very end of the season. Being eliminated from NCAA Tournament at-large consideration (the automatic bid is the only possible portal to the tournament) has not created a collapse of morale or a disappearance of energy. Georgia just did defeat Ole Miss the other night, dealing the Rebels a crushing blow in their pursuit of an NCAA Tournament bid. Georgia has not packed it in. The players are trusting Mike White. This is a team which will be competitive and ultimately stay close enough to cover the spread.
Why Auburn Could Cover the Spread
The Tigers have been strong at home, not merely winning but often winning decisively. Auburn puts beatdowns on bad teams at home, so given the progressions and patterns of this season, it only makes sense that Auburn would blow the doors off this game and win by a very large margin.
Final Georgia-Auburn Prediction & Pick
This is a game in which Auburn should roll. The Tigers are better. They're at home on senior day. They should thrive.
Final Georgia-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -15.5