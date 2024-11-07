ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 100: Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates continues on the main card with a fight in the middleweight division between Gerald Meerschaert and promotional newcomer Reinier de Ridder. Meerschaert has now won back-to-back fights as he comes into his fight this weekend, meanwhile, Ridder was able to get back on track in his last fight with a first-round knockout as he makes his promotional debut this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Meerschaert-de Ridder prediction and pick.

Gerald Meerschaert (37-17) has now won back-to-back fights finishing both Bryan Barberena and Edmen Shahbazyan with the latter almost finishing him before gassing and getting finished. He will be looking to make it three wins in a row when he welcomes Reinier de Ridder to the Octagon this weekend at UFC Vegas 100.

Reinier de Ridder (17-2) is the former ONE Championship Middleweight and Light Heavyweight champion before losing his titles to the current three-division champion Anatoly Malykhin. Now, “The Dutch Knight” will be looking to make a big statement when he steps inside the Octagon to take longtime UFC veteran Gerald Meerschaert this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 100 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 100 Odds: Gerald Meerschaert-Reinier de Ridder Odds

Gerald Meerschaert: +260

Reinier de Ridder: -325

Over 2.5 rounds: +110

Under 2.5 rounds: -120

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Gerald Meerschaert Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Edmen Shahbazyan – SUB R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 35 (6 KO/TKO/29 SUB)

Gerald Meerschaert is well-positioned to defeat Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vegas 100 this weekend, primarily due to his extensive experience and proven grappling skills. With a professional record of 37-17, Meerschaert holds the record for the most submission wins in UFC middleweight history, showcasing his elite-level grappling acumen. In his last outing, Meerschaert demonstrated his resilience by rallying from adversity to submit Edmen Shahbazyan, highlighting his ability to capitalize on opponents' mistakes. His grappling prowess will be crucial against de Ridder, who, despite being a former champion in ONE Championship, is making his UFC debut and may face challenges adjusting to the octagon's pace and pressure.

Moreover, Meerschaert's ability to absorb damage and navigate through tough situations gives him a distinct advantage. While de Ridder boasts a strong grappling background himself, he has been criticized for his striking and takedown defense. If Meerschaert can withstand early exchanges and bring the fight to the ground, he can exploit de Ridder's weaknesses. Expect Meerschaert to use his experience and tactical approach to secure a victory on November 9, potentially via submission or a hard-fought decision.

Why Reinier de Ridder Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Magomedmurad Khasaev – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 2-2-1

Finishes: 15 (3 KO/TKO/12 SUB)

Reinier de Ridder is poised to defeat Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 100 this weekend, leveraging his elite grappling and striking capabilities. As a former two-division champion in ONE Championship, de Ridder brings a wealth of experience and skill to his UFC debut, boasting an impressive record of 17-2. His proficiency in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and striking makes him a well-rounded threat. De Ridder's ability to control the fight, whether on the feet or on the ground, will be crucial against Meerschaert, who has shown vulnerabilities in striking exchanges throughout his career.

Moreover, de Ridder's training at Kill Cliff FC, where he regularly trains with top-tier fighters like Kamaru Usman, has prepared him for high-level competition. While Meerschaert is known for his submission skills, de Ridder's grappling acumen allows him to dictate the pace and avoid dangerous positions. Expect de Ridder to utilize his reach advantage and striking power to keep Meerschaert at bay, ultimately securing a victory through either a submission or a dominant decision on November 9.

Final Gerald Meerschaert-Reinier de Ridder Prediction & Pick

In a highly anticipated middleweight clash at UFC Vegas 100, Reinier de Ridder is poised to make a statement in his UFC debut against the veteran Gerald Meerschaert. De Ridder's well-rounded skill set and championship pedigree from ONE Championship should prove too much for Meerschaert to handle. De Ridder's superior wrestling and judo background will likely dictate where this fight takes place. While both men are accomplished grapplers, de Ridder's top control and ground-and-pound should neutralize Meerschaert's submission threats from the bottom.

On the feet, de Ridder's length and more technical striking will give him an edge. Meerschaert's tendency to absorb damage plays right into de Ridder's hands, allowing the Dutchman to pick his shots and potentially set up takedowns. Look for de Ridder to mix his striking and grappling effectively, wearing down Meerschaert over the course of the fight. While Meerschaert is always dangerous with submissions, de Ridder's fight IQ and physical advantages should lead him to a dominant decision victory or late stoppage.

Final Gerald Meerschaert-Reinier de Ridder Prediction & Pick: Reinier de Ridder (-325), Over 2.5 Rounds (+110)