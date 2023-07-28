The top spot in Group H is up for grabs as Germany faces Colombia at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. It is now time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with a Germany-Colombia prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Germany enters the game after dismantling Morocco. They are ranked second in the world rankings and showed their skill in the first game. It was in the 11th minute that Alexandra Popp scored. It was off a poor clear by Morocco that was intercepted and went the other way with ease. Germany would lead 2-0 at the half as Papp scored her second goal of the game before halftime. Morocco has two own goals in the contest, which led to Germany winning 6-0. Meanwhile, Merle Frohms had four saves in the game to keep the clean sheet as they look to continue their hard-pressing play against Colombia.

Meanwhile, Colombia pulled the upset in their first game. South Korea was slightly favored in the game and was the second-highest-ranked team in their group. South Korea came out strong against Colombia, having a great chance saved in the eighth minute of the game and another in the 11th minute. In the 30th minute, things began to go wrong for the team. Shim Seo-Yeon had a handball inside the penalty area which led to a penalty kick. Catalina Usme sank it to take a 1-0 nothing lead. Colombia would add a second goal just nine minutes later with Linda Caicedo scoring. Still, South Korea would have a chance on a Lee Geum-min close-range header right before halftime, but it was saved by Catalina Perez to keep Colombia with the lead. Ultimately, Colombia would win 2-0 and now have a chance to take control of the group.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Germany-Colombia Odds

Germany: -450

Colombia: +1000

Draw: +500

Over 2.5 Goals: -163

Under 2.5 Goals: +120

How To Watch Germany vs. Colombia

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports App

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 5:30 AM ET/ 2:30 AM PT

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Germany Will Beat Colombia

En route to Germany dominating, their star played a major role. Alexandra Popp scored twice in the opening round game, and she was impressive. In just the first half she had four shots, with three on target and two goals. Meanwhile, she drew fouls and put pressure on Morocco. This is nothing new for Popp. In Bundesliga she scored 16 goals, leading the league. She was also deadly accurate. She averaged a goal every 3.6 shots in league play and continued that amazing rate against Morocco. Moreover, she is a physical presence that will be hard for Colombia to stop, and in deal situations, she has one of the highest success rates in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Germany also has Lea Schuller. Schuller came on as a sub in the first game but is also a capable striker. While coming on in the 65th minute, she scored a goal and had a great attempt blocked. Schuller will most likely be getting more time in this game. In World Cup qualification Schuller dominated, scoring 15 goals in the competition. This mark was good for second behind Tessa Wuallaert of Belgium. In league play, Schuller scored .86 goals for every 90 minutes of play and will be keeping that rate going in his game.

Germany also showed some dominant defense. With Giulia Swinn and Carolin Simon out, there was a concern, but Felicitas Rauch and Kathrin Hendrich played great. With this tandem, Germany dominated possession, with 74 percent of it in the Morocco game. Meanwhile, they conceded just four shots on goal, two from outside the box, and just two corners.

Why Colombia Will Beat Germany

Colombia also had great possession numbers in their first game. They had 57 percent possession in the game while taking 17 shots with five hitting the target. Catalina Usme scored the first goal and could have easily added another or an assist. She had an attempt blocked early in the solid game and then a great ball that was saved in the 38th minute. In the second half, she had three perfect crosses, but none led to goals. Ultimately, she had two shots blocked, one saved, and the goal on the penalty.

Linda Caicedo scored the other goal, and like Usme, could have had even more. She had a great through ball in the 27th minute that was called back for an offsides. After her goal, she would have one more of her shots blocked, and two of her crosses being missed just barely. Colombia also has Mayra Ramirez who can push back on the German pace. The 24-year-old is one of the best in Liga F at pushing the pace. She is second in the league in progressive carries and is also second in carries that led to a shot or create a shot. She led the league in carries that led to an assist and will be looking to push the pace again in this one.

If Colombia is going to win this one, pushing the pace is going to be needed. Germany pushed it consistently against Morocco with little to no pushback. Caicedo and Ramirez are two of the best in their respective leagues at bringing the ball upfield and creating a chance. Germany plays a more open style, that can be countered against. In this one, Colombia needs to take advantage of that.

Final Germany-Colombia Prediction & Pick

Both teams' scoring has been a rarity in this World Cup. In the 27 games so far in the World Cup, both teams have only scored just five times. Germany has some questions on the back end, and playing Both Teams to Score – Yes, will net a +118. With how these two squads play, that should be a profitable bet. Furthermore, there should be plenty of goals in this one. While Colombia is not the pick over Germany in this one, the prediction is a 3-1 victory for Germany, and Colombia will still be in a position to advance.

Final Germany-Colombia Prediction & Pick: Germany (-450) and Over 2.5 Goals (-163)