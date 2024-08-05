ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Germany will battle Greence in the men’s basketball quarterfinals. One country will stay, and one will go as we share our Olympics odds series and make a Germany-Greece prediction and pick.

Germany dominated their group, going 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. First, they destroyed Japan 97-77. The Germans then routed Brazil 86-73 before overpowering France 85-71. Amazingly, they overcame Victor Wembanyama and the French squad in the final game thanks in part to Dennis Schroeder and Franz Wagner, who each had 26 points. Wagner enjoyed dunking all over the French and now will face off against a certain ‘Greek Freak’ who will surely be waiting for him.

The Germans have long had gold medal aspirations. While the United States lurks in the shadows, Germany still must overcome the knockout round and take out Greece first. If they get past the Greeks, they will face the winner of Canada and France.

Greece struggled in the group stage, going 1-2. Initially, they lost 86-79 to Canada before losing 84-77 to Spain. But the Greeks managed to snag a win, overcoming Australia 77-71 in the finale to salvage a game. Not many people believe that Greece has a chance to go far in the knockout round. In fact, they come into this battle as 7.5-point underdogs.

But Giannis Antetokounmpo will power the Greeks through and give them the best chance to try and keep up with Germany. Furthermore, he will look to replicate what he did against Australia.

Germany and Greece have faced off twice in Olympic history, with the Greeks winning both. First, the Greeks defeated Germany 73-60 in the 2004 Olympics before again routing them 87-64 in 2008.

Why Germany Will Cover the Spread/Win

Germany has benefited from some solid scoring and rebounding. Ultimately, the NBA talents on this team have done a good job of carrying the Germans.

Wagner has been solid in the Olympics, averaging 21.7 points and five assists per game. Now, he looks to remain strong up front and continue converting his shooting chances. Schroeder is showing how good he can be both with his shot and his ability to distribute the basketball. So far, he is averaging 19.7 points and nine assists per game. Isaac Bonga has been a great third scorer, averaging 11 points per game.

The Germans are strong on the boards. Significantly, Daniel Theis is averaging seven rebounds per game, while Johannes Voightmann is averaging six boards.

Germany will cover the spread if Wagner and Schroeder continue shooting the rock well and hitting their stride. Additionally, they need to prevent Antetokounmpo from dominating the boards.

Why Greece Will Cover the Spread/Win

Greece will need to play at its absolute best if it hopes to overcome Germany. To do this, they need their best player to rock and for others to do their part.

Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA and has also been one of the best in the Olympic games. He is averaging 27 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Antetokounmpo will be a force on the boards and will be the most dangerous player on the court. If he can get himself to another level, it may give the Germans some issues.

Vasilis Toliopoulos is the second option for the Greeks. So far, he is averaging 12 points per game and will be looked at to help the ‘Greek Freak’ out. Thomas Walkup is the next option, and he currently is averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 assists per game.

But the Greeks will only get past Germany if they can defend the rim efficiently. While Antetokounmpo is one of the best in the world, others need to step up. Plus, they should win the board battle and control the flow of the game.

Greece will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo can have the game of his life and dominate the front of the rim while also getting his teammates involved. Then, they need to stop Schroeder and Wagner from hitting their shots.

Final Germany-Greece Prediction & Pick

Things have been relatively easy for the Germans so far. However, they have not run into an interior prescience like Antetokounmpo. Because of that, it might be slightly more difficult for the Germans to dominate them. Greece has trouble with shooting the rock. However, their defense has been stellar for the most part. We expect this to go down to the wire. While Germany will likely win, we expect them to struggle and for Greece to cover the spread.

Final Germany-Greece Prediction & Pick: Greece: +7.5 (-108)