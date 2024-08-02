Franz Wagner was barraged with ridicule after his abysmal 1-of-15 shooting effort in the Orlando Magic's Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in this year's NBA Playoffs. An overall successful season ended bitterly for him. He does not look rattled at the Paris Olympics, though, helping Germany reach the quarterfinals in emphatic fashion.

The 22-year-old scored 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting in Friday's 85-71 victory over Victor Wembanyama and France. He demoralized the home crowd while also helping to strengthen the reigning FIBA World Cup champions' Gold Medal aspirations. And he did it in style, via ClutchPoints.

Wagner showcased his dunking prowess in the Group B battle, craftily gliding past Wembanyama for his first jam and then mowing through two defenders for his second poster of the night. The former top-10 NBA Draft pick revealed which one he preferred, and in doing so, showed how dialed in he was during the game.

“The second one,” Wagner said, per BasketNews.com “I don't know who was there, honestly. Whatever the second one was.” Ouch.

Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder scored 26 points of his own to go with nine assists, as Germany clinches first place in its group. After winning the FIBA crown last year and pushing Team USA to the brink in an exhibition before the Olympics, this team is brimming with confidence.

A lively Paris crowd did nothing to faze Deutschland. If Franz Wagner is playing at the high level he exemplified on Friday, this nation should be an extremely tough out. Perhaps his fierce offensive play will carry over into the Magic's 2024-25 campaign.

Franz Wagner is an integral part of Team Germany, Magic

Wagner is a core member of an up-and-coming squad that will not be satisfied with just making the playoffs next year. Orlando is itching to take the league by storm, similar to how the Indiana Pacers enjoyed a surprising run into the Eastern Conference Finals.

That will not happen unless Wagner continues to improve. He averaged 19.7 points on 48.2 percent shooting last season but struggled immensely from behind the 3-point line (28.1 percent). He was 2-of-5 from distance in this Olympics clash. Assuming Wagner can make the necessary tweaks, he should soon find himself in the All-Star conversation.

He is living in the moment, however, relishing the opportunity to represent his country on a big stage with his older brother and Magic teammate, Moritz Wagner. “Just to play in the Olympics is cool, just to be on a team like this is super cool, but I get to share it with family,” Franz Wagner said. “It's a super unique situation, and I want to take advantage of it.”

Wagner and Germany await their opponent in the quarterfinals. Their fans are hoping that the young wing saved some firepower for the rest of the Olympics. And France is desperately hoping to put this contest and those posters behind it.