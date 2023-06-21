Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees showed some much-needed fire Tuesday night as they took care of business at home to beat the Seattle Mariners, 3-1. The Yankees ace was brilliant on the mound, making sure that the Mariners will not get the better of him, which he made clearer when he sent a fastball sailing over the head of Seattle infielder Jose Caballero in the seventh inning of the contest.

Cole, apparently tired of Caballero, wasted a pitch to send a stern message across. After punching out Caballero, Gerrit Cole took full advantage of the moment to let Caballero and the Mariners hear it from him.

Gerrit Cole was frustrated by Jose Caballero's antics between pitches. Cole responded by throwing his fastest pitch of the night, throwing another one over his head and then jawing at him after striking him out pic.twitter.com/9lFaMmhSTo — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 21, 2023

Gerrit Cole pitched a total of 7.1 innings and allowed just an earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts. With another brilliant start Tuesday, Cole improved his record this season to 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over the course of 99.0 total innings and 16 starts.

The Yankees needed a performance like that from Cole, with their offense struggling anew. Giancarlo Stanton continues to be cold, as he went 0-for-4. Josh Donaldson was 0-for-3. However, Anthony Rizzo had a good night, going 3-for-4 with a one-run double in the opening inning that put the Yankees on the board first.

The Yankees, who snapped a four-game losing skid with that win over the Mariners, will aim to win consecutive games for the first time in over two weeks when they take on Seattle in the second leg of this series Wednesday night.

New York has a 40-33 record, good for third in the American League East division.