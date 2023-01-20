The Dallas Cowboys had a nightmare experience shooting for the uprights in their Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. Kicker Brett Maher, who was as dependable as it gets during the regular season, whiffed on four extra points that thankfully didn’t come back to haunt them with the lopsided 31-14 result.

Maher’s Cowboys teammates remained supportive both during the game and in the lead-up to their next one. Ezekiel Elliott echoed those sentiments and reinforced their trust in the 33-year-old kicker, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports:

“We’ve got trust in him,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said Thursday after practice. “We’ve got faith in him. That’s our brother and we’re not going to turn our back on him. Last week we ain’t really need him. But this week we probably will.”

“So get that s*** together,” Elliott followed with a chuckle.

It’s still all smiles and warm messages from the Cowboys side as those misses didn’t burn them against a depleted Tampa Bay side. But every point will start to count against a formidable San Francisco 49ers defense in a game that could come down to an extra point or two.

For as much as the Cowboys are genuinely behind Brett Maher ahead of their divisional clash against the 49ers, it’s not like they have much of a choice. Make a switch at kicker this late in the game would come with its own headaches.

Maher could very well overcome his shaky start to the postseason with a clean game on Sunday. But the tone could shift drastically if a missed kick or two leads to defeat.