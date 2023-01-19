Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a nightmarish Wild Card Game on Monday night. He missed four extra points during Dallas’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott showed his frustration over the misses during the game. Prescott did offer support after the game. However, the Dallas kicker found some support on the sidelines in the form of one of Prescott’s favorite targets.

The Cowboys released their Sounds from the Sideline episode from Monday night’s game. The video showed wide receiver CeeDee Lamb supporting his kicker after another miss.

“We’re behind you bro, you’re good. You’re good. Honestly, you done bailed us out hella times. We’re with you, bro. I promise, we’re with you,” Lamb told Maher as he came back to the sideline on Monday night.

Maher’s performance has led many to speculate about his future the rest of the NFL playoffs. It seems as if the veteran kicker’s job is safe for now, if team officials are to be believed.

However, that doesn’t mean the Cowboys aren’t keeping their options open. They are signing kicker Tristan Vizciano to their practice squad as an insurance option should Maher turn in a repeat performance from Monday night.

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers on Monday on the strength of a strong performance from Dak Prescott. The Dallas signal caller finished 25/33 with 305 yards, four passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown.

The Cowboys have a massive showdown ahead of them. Dallas travels to San Francisco to take on Brock Purdy and the surging 49ers. Mike McCarthy’s team seeks their first NFC Championship appearance since 1995.