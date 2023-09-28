Mason Greenwood made an impactful full debut for Getafe by registering an assist, marking his first start in 613 days since his last appearance for Manchester United, reported by GOAL.

The 21-year-old forward joined Getafe on loan during the summer transfer window and has gradually integrated into the team due to a lack of consistent playing time over the past 18 months.

After two substitute appearances, Greenwood was included in the starting lineup for a match against Athletic Club. He repaid the faith shown in him by setting up Gaston Alvarez for a second-half goal, equalizing the score at 1-1. Getafe ultimately secured a 2-2 draw.

Greenwood's inclusion in the starting XI marked his first start since January 22, 2022, when he played for Manchester United in a 1-0 victory against West Ham at Old Trafford. Following that match, he faced suspension due to his arrest on charges of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control. These charges were dropped in February 2023, allowing him to resume his professional career.

Manchester United conducted an extensive internal investigation that concluded in August, leading to the decision to part ways with the one-time England international.

Before joining Getafe in La Liga, Greenwood had been linked with clubs in Italy and Turkey. Despite facing taunts from Athletic Club supporters during his debut, Greenwood's performance showed promise.

Every touch of the ball by Mason Greenwood was met with whistles from the opposing fans. Getafe is set to return home on Saturday, hosting Villarreal, where fans will be eager to see more of Greenwood's contributions to the team.

The young forward's journey with Getafe is just beginning, and he aims to make a significant impact during his loan spell in La Liga.