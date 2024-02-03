Explore the intense pursuit by the Ghana as they endeavor to secure the international allegiance of Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo.

In the ongoing quest for emerging football talents, the Ghana Football Association (FA) is actively courting Manchester United's rising star, Kobbie Mainoo, with hopes of securing a switch in his international allegiance from England to Ghana. Despite Mainoo's representation of England in various age groups, the 18-year-old midfielder, born to Ghanaian parents, is yet to make his senior debut, prompting the Ghana FA to pursue his commitment to don the Black Stars jersey assertively.

Randy Abbey, a distinguished member of the executive council of the Ghana FA, has voiced the association's keen interest in attracting and persuading extraordinary talents like Mainoo to improve Ghana's national teams. Abbey emphasized, “Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him, both at home and abroad.”

Mainoo's eligibility to represent Ghana and his frequent visits during breaks have fueled the Ghana FA's desire to integrate him into the national setup. England's manager, Gareth Southgate, had reportedly planned discussions with Mainoo at the end of the previous year, highlighting the intense competition for the young midfielder's international allegiance.

The Manchester United prodigy made his breakthrough in November, earning his first Premier League start in a clash against Everton at Goodison Park. With an impressive 15 appearances across all competitions and a stunning winning goal against Wolves in a recent 4-3 victory, Mainoo's on-field exploits have amplified the demand for his allegiance on the international stage.

Following the exhilarating win, Mainoo expressed his joy: “To start playing in the Premier League for my boyhood club has been amazing. Now it's about trying to win more games.” As the battle for Mainoo's international allegiance intensifies, the Ghana FA remains steadfast in persuading the talented midfielder to represent his parents' homeland, potentially adding a new dimension to Ghana's football prowess and strengthening the bond between the player and the Black Stars.