Use your ghost powers to change fate in the remaster of a classic game. Here are the details for Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Release Date: June 30, 2023

The game remaster comes out on June 30, 2023. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Ghost Trick Gameplay

The game is an adventure game with a focus on puzzle solving. The game is divided into two segments: the story segments and the gameplay segments. As the name implies, the story segments consist of the player reading through the game’s story. The gameplay segments, on the other hand, are what the game became known for.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During the gameplay segment, players can switch freely between two worlds: the Land of the Living, as well as the Ghost World. While in the Land of the Living, time flows as normal, allowing the player to see the events that are currently happening. While in Ghost World, on the other hand, time stands still, and the player will be able to see blue cores in certain items. The player can then possess said cores. After doing so, they can use these items to perform actions called “Ghost Tricks” in the Land of the Living.

The player needs to do these Ghost Tricks to affect the Land of the Living. After all, the main goal of each gameplay segment is for the player to save one of the characters on screen. The game has four minutes until a particular character dies. As such, the player must perform Ghost Tricks to try and prevent this. For example, the player can possess a bicycle and cause it to suddenly move, distracting the killer and making them miss their shot. They can also move some times to make a character move. This can possibly move items that the player can then possess.

This gameplay loop repeats until the player is able to decipher and learn the game’s story.

Ghost Trick Story

The player takes control of Sissel, a ghost with no memories of his past. To find out more about his past, Sissel must accompany a young detective named Lynne, who was apparently looking for him. Together, they must figure out how Sissel died, and possibly learn more about his past.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.