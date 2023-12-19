Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire movie poster release teases new details about the film!

For those of us who grew up with a movie poster for the original Ghostbusters up on our wall, and then dusted it off and brought it out of storage when Ghostbusters: Afterlife came out in 2021, it might be time to clear off a little more wall space — the new poster released Tuesday for the upcoming latest installment in the franchise, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, looks pretty cool (literally).

Building on the buzz created by the recent teaser trailer, the movie poster for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire shows a mix of old and new ghostbusters heading toward some creepy new ghouls as New York City appears to be caught in the grips of a new ice age.

Ferociously sharp-looking icicles rise out of downtown skyscrapers as ghosts that certainly aren't Slimer hover and prepare to swarm our crew of heroes, now clad in an orange-ish red hue of a ghostbusting uniform (which looks pretty sleek, even if it is a clear play to make new toys for the new movie).

There's no release date in sight on the movie poster, simply a tagline that it's “Coming Soon” in both “premium large formats” and “IMAX”.

That's about all the new details unveiled with the poster drop. Whether it will be some sort of clever commentary on climate change is anyone's guess.

The logline released with the recent teaser trailer describes the film as follows: “In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level.”

The description continues, “But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.”

Sounds promising enough, especially for diehard Ghostbusters fans. For now though, we'll just have to stare at this poster like a Magic Eye 3-D puzzle and hope more details pop out at us.