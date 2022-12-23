By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

After winning his first ever NBA Championship in 2021, basketball superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is confirmed to be dropping in Fortnite as a playable character. Another legendary figure is dropping hot in Fortnite as Fortnite continues to create a multiverse of characters meeting in their world. Epic Games’ Fortnite has already included anime characters like Naruto, Goku from Dragonball and Deku from My Hero Academia to even Marvel and Star Wars characters that a lot of people waited for. In addition to this, we also have popular culture crossovers nobody thought of such as Travis Scott and Ariana Grande having a big concert inside the game. Now, NBA’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be added to the roster of playable characters in the game.

With the amazing set of characters we’ve already gotten in Chapter Four, we have Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the list. Along with him, there is another NBA superstar that has already dropped in Fortnite back in 2021, which is none other than NBA active legend, LeBron James.

Giannis’ Fortnite skin is set to arrive on December 242022 and will be available for purchase. The price is not yet released but similar skins have pegged 1,500 V-Bucks for a single skin, or as high as 3,000 V-Bucks for the entire full bundle. The full bundle would include back blings, stickers, pick axes and more, all of which will complement the skin. In this case, we are diving to Giannis’ Greek-Nigerian background including armor and outfits tailored fit for it. Once live, players can purchase the full set of the skin of the NBA 2021 Finals MVP.

As suggested by the leaks that were given, there will be a handful of upgradeable skins for Giannis Antetokounmpo for you to grind. Each skin will get better and become more amazing after being played within the game.

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will officially drop in Fortnite as a playable character on December 24 so be sure to get ready on purchasing this limited-time one of a kind collaboration skin. Show off in Fortnite that you can also become a Finals MVP in the game

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.