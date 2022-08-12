3 Giants players battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason opener vs. Patriots

The New York Giants opened up the preseason with a 23-21 Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots on a Graham Gano field goal as time expired. It was new head coach Brian Daboll’s first win as the leader of the franchise, though no one is keeping score until the regular season- least of all, Daboll. One thing Daboll was watching closely is the Giants’ battle for roster spots.

Several players on the roster bubble put forth impressive showings on Thursday night against the Patriots. While the Giants aren’t making a playoff run- or even making the postseason- anytime soon, it’s still important to have a roster filled with key depth pieces.

That said, these three Giants players battling for roster spots stood out in the preseason opener against the Patriots.

Giants Who Impressed In Preseason Opener

3. Austin Calitro

Austin Calitro had himself a productive night against the Patriots. The fifth-year pro tallied four tackles, a quarterback hit, and an interception in the Giants victory. Calitro made a nifty play on the takeaway, tipping the pass into the air and then hauling it in for the fourth-quarter interception. Check it out.

Calitro, 28, has played for four teams in four seasons. A Danbury, Connecticut native, Calitro has dreamed of playing for the Giants. Thursday night’s showing was a step in the right direction for the veteran ‘backer.

New York could always use added depth at linebacker. Austin Calitro could be that guy.

2. Richie James

Wide receiver Richie James has been enjoying an excellent camp for the Giants. Well, James put all those practice reps to the test against the Patriots- and came out looking good.

James hauled in three passes for 44 yards, including a nice touchdown catch where he broke free on a route in the red zone. A former seventh round pick, James flashed his skills in a November 2020 game against the Green Bay Packers, recording 184 receiving yards.

James succumbed to a knee injury last year, which cost him six games. After signing a contract with New York back in March, James figured to be a competitor for a punt or kick returner role.

Following his performance in the preseason opener, it’s evident that James could potentially prove even more valuable than that for the Giants.

1. Antonio Williams

Running back Antonio Williams was by far the most impressive player battling for a roster spot on Thursday night. Williams, 24, carried the ball nine times for a game-high 61 rushing yards and a touchdown.

He ran hard and had some explosive plays, undoubtedly something that caught the attention of Daboll and the coaching staff.

Really impressed with Giants RB Antonio Williams who finished with 61 yards on 6.8 YPC. Had 2 15+ yards runs & ran behind his pads to break tackles on some runs and fall forward for a TD. pic.twitter.com/3mW6DOU827 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 12, 2022

Of course, fellow backup running back Gary Brightwell also had a nice showing. There’s no guarantee that Williams, a product of North Carolina, will make the roster.

However, given the injury risk that Saquon Barkley has become, it would behoove the Giants to have plenty of depth behind him.

Williams might have inserted himself into the conversation as one of those guys after his impressive preseason outing against the Patriots.