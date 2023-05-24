The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the New York Giants want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the four best players that the New York Giants can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Giants have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Joe Schoen has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Giants have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

New York finished the 2022 NFL season with a 9-7-1 record, good enough for third place in the NFC East. The Giants started the season strong, winning their first two games. However, they struggled in the middle of the season, losing four of five games. The Giants finished the season strong, winning their last two games to clinch a playoff spot. They were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round.

The Giants are looking to build on that success in 2023. The team has several key players, led by QB Daniel Jones, who is entering his fourth season and is looking to take the next step. They also have Saquon Barkley, who is coming off an injury-plagued season but is expected to be healthy in 2023. Additionally, they have wide receivers Darius Slayton and Richie James. On defense, they have Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and Julian Love as leaders.

The Giants have a tough schedule in 2023, but they have the talent to compete for a playoff spot. If Jones can take the next step and the defense can stay healthy, the Giants could be a surprise team in the NFC East. Of course, they can also still make some key additions to improve their chances.

Let’s look at the four best players that the Giants can trade for.

1. Tremaine Edmunds

Tremaine Edmunds, a 25-year-old linebacker, has been a stalwart for the Buffalo Bills over the past five seasons since being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Standing out with his exceptional versatility, Edmunds has seamlessly transitioned between inside and outside linebacker positions, showcasing his adaptability and impact on the field. His prowess as a tackler is notable, consistently making crucial stops and wrapping up opponents with precision. Edmunds’ speed and athleticism are remarkable assets, allowing him to effectively cover tight ends and running backs in pass coverage.

The Giants, known for their historical strength in defensive play, have recently faced challenges in their linebacker corps. By bringing in Edmunds, the Giants would not only bolster their defensive line but also inject a dynamic playmaker into their defensive scheme. With his skill set and potential for growth, Edmunds can elevate the Giants’ defense and strengthen their overall performance.

Now, yes, he just signed with the Chicago Bears, but that doesn’t necessarily make him untouchable, especially if the Giants can make the right offer.

Bobby Wagner, a seasoned 32-year-old linebacker, has made an indelible impact on the Seattle Seahawks defense throughout his illustrious career since being drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Wagner’s experience and leadership qualities are unparalleled, making him a revered figure both on and off the field. Widely recognized as one of the premier linebackers in the league, his consistency and ability to read plays with exceptional instincts have resulted in numerous game-changing moments.

Wagner’s tackling prowess is a hallmark of his game, rarely allowing opponents to escape his grasp. His playmaking ability and knack for being in the right place at the right time have contributed to his impressive track record. Should the Giants secure Wagner, they would not only gain an exceptional linebacker but also a veteran leader capable of inspiring and guiding the team’s defensive unit. His impact on the field, combined with his invaluable mentorship, would undoubtedly elevate the Giants’ defense to new heights.

Jakobi Meyers has steadily made a name for himself during his four-year tenure with the New England Patriots after going undrafted in 2019. Meyers has emerged as a reliable target. He primarily operates from the slot position. His consistency in route running and sure-handedness have made him a favorite option for quarterbacks. Meyers possesses a deep understanding of finding openings in opposing defenses. He uses his agility and quickness to create separation and exploit matchups.

With the Giants seeking to enhance their passing game and provide additional support for quarterback Daniel Jones, acquiring Meyers could prove to be a valuable addition. His reliability in catching passes would significantly boost the Giants’ aerial attack. Meyers’ presence on the field would offer Jones a reliable target. In addition, it would also alleviate pressure on other receiving options and enhance the overall efficiency of the Giants’ offense.

Like Edmunds, Meyers is a fresh signee on a different team (the Raiders). Still, anyone is available for the right offer. That said, the Giants would pay a steep price for someone like Meyers.

4. Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams has established himself as a formidable presence in the backfield during his tenure with the Detroit Lions. Williams’ running style is defined by power and determination. He consistently punishes defenders and gains tough yards between the tackles. Willians has the ability to break through initial contact and fight for extra yardage. This makes him a reliable asset in short-yardage situations and helps sustain drives.

In addition to his prowess as a rusher, Williams has proven himself to be a reliable pass-catching option out of the backfield. His soft hands and ability to contribute in the passing game provide an added offensive element. No wonder the Saints signed him in free agency. Still, if the Giants really want a Williams-Barkley duo in the backfield, they can have it for the right price.

These are just a few of the players whom the Giants could trade for. Many other talented players could help the team improve. The Giants have a lot of cap space and draft picks. As such, they should be able to make a big splash in the offseason.