The New York Giants have locked in their commitment at quarterback, signing Daniel Jones to a four-year deal that could pay him as much as 160 million.

Giants owner John Mara has recently been vocal against some of the league’s proposed reforms, but was nothing but supportive of his team’s long-term QB option, as he emphasized on a SiriusXM NFL Radio appearance earlier this week.

“We have a lot of confidence in Daniel and just to see his work ethic and his commitment get rewarded like that was a pretty cool thing,” Mara said, via ProFootball Talk. “As I said yesterday to the media, I think there’s no limit as to how high he can climb if we put the right pieces around him. He has the type of makeup and personality and mentality and work ethic to be a very successful quarterback in this league.”

Daniel Jones is still a notch below some of the NFL’s elite signal callers such as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, or Justin Herbert. But he proved himself to be a sturdy option as he led the Giants to their first postseason appearance since the 2016 season. He ranked just outside the top five in QBR and managed to fully utilize his ground game ability as he tied Josh Allen for third most rushing TDs from a QB last season.

Entering Year 5 of his career as the Giants’ starter, Daniel Jones will look to prove he’s worth every penny of his new contract with another breakout season.