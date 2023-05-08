Saquon Barkley was the workhorse running back for the New York Giants last season. He recorded 295 rush attempts in the 2022 campaign, as no other running back on the team logged at least 55 such attempts.

During a press conference on Day 2 of the Giants’ rookie minicamp schedule, head coach Brian Daboll was asked whether he would consider rolling with a two-back system in the 2023 season as a way to lighten Barkley’s “load a little bit.” Daboll did not close the door to such a possibility.

“Well, depends on what we have out here come August, getting around, seeing what we’ve got in terms of players’ loads and how much, it’s a completely different team,” Daboll said.

“We’ll see how it goes once we get out here and compete with pads in training camp and preseason games.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Giants currently have five running backs on their roster, including Matt Breida. The Giants re-signed Breida to a one-year contract during the opening week of this year’s free agency period.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has since completed a mere one move to bolster his team’s depth at the position, as he drafted former Oklahoma running back Eric Gray in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Daboll often game planned under a two-back system during his run as Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator. Daboll and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka sure will have multiple options to go with if they plan to roll with such a system in the 2023 campaign.