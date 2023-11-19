New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll got off a joke when asked about his QB Tommy DeVito following the team's Week 11 win.

New York Giants fans and players have seen head coach Brian Daboll's angry side plenty of times this season. But on Sunday, following his team's 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders, Daboll showed reporters his sense of humor in post game comments.

When asked about the growth of third-string-turned-starting quarterback Tommy DeVito, Daboll gave a tongue-in-cheek response. “I think he's the same height,” he deadpanned, courtesy of The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

It was a rare opportunity in 2023 for Daboll to smile. His team earned its third victory of the season, and its second against the Commanders. With Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both hurt, the Giants have turned to DeVito, and on Sunday, he delivered.

DeVito leads Big Blue to victory

DeVito finished his day 18-of-26 for 246 yards. He threw three touchdowns and avoided turnovers, earning his first career win in his second NFL start. The lone blemish on his statline was the nine sacks he took.

Daboll was encouraged by what he saw. “Look, there's some good stuff that he did” the Giants coach acknowledged after the win.

“Tommy has put the work in — the players have confidence in him,” Daboll said, per the Associated Press. “Good job to the whole team. Team win. Certainly proud of Tommy.”

DeVito's counterpart on Washington also did all that he could to sabotage his team's chances. Sam Howell tossed three interceptions on the day. His final one was the most costly, as Giants safety/linebacker Isaiah Simmons returned it 54 yards for a touchdown to seal the win for the Giants.