By Tim Crean · 4 min read

The New York Giants Week 17 game with the Indianapolis Colts is one more chance for the G-Men to win one more game and secure their spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs. Ahead of this all-important Giants-Colts contest, let’s go ahead and make some bold Week 17 Giants predictions.

New York comes into the penultimate week of the NFL season in a good (but not fully secured) spot. If the Giants can win one more game, they are in the postseason. They can also get in with a loss in Week 17 combined with Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders losses, or one of those teams losing along with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers losing or tying.

For the Colts, their playoff hopes died long ago. They are a team just playing out the season, and they are reportedly going to again do it with Nick Foles at quarterback. The journeyman backup looked terrible in Week 16 vs. the Los Angles Chargers but is apparently the best option over Matt Ryan (whose salary next year would guarantee with an injury) and the unimpressive Sam Ehlinger.

Will the home team take the bull (or the Colt?) by the horns in the Giants Week 17 matchup and make the playoffs on a high note? Or will they back in or leave it until Week 18? We’ll find out Sunday during the Giants-Colts game, but before that, let’s make some bold Giants predictions for this matchup.

3. The Giants D destroys Nick Foles (or whoever)

Nick Foles once came off the bench, saved the Philadelphia Eagles season, and won a Super Bowl. That was five years ago now, though. In 2022, just three weeks shy of his 34th birthday, Foles isn’t that guy anymore.

Maybe he’s better than he showed in his first real action of the season in Week 16 vs. the Chargers. In fact, it would be hard to do worse than his 17-of-29, 143-yard, no-touchdown, three-interception game last week. But overall, Foles is no longer an NFL-caliber starting QB.

That will be a problem in the Giants-Colts game as the Giants defense has feasted on quarterbacks of late. The unit has 16 sacks in the team’s last four games against way better offensive lines and QBs than the Colts and Foles.

The bold Week 17 Giants prediction here is that Kayvon Thibodeaux, Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Azeez Ojulari, and the rest of the Big Blue defensive front goes off against the Colts for at least five sacks.

2. Brian Daboll gets back to basics with Saquon Barkley

Daniel Jones’ Week 16 performance vs. the Minnesota Vikings was, statistically speaking, one of (if not the) best of the season. Jones finished the game 30-of-42 (71.4%) for 334 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The problem is, Jones didn’t pick up the only stat that mattered, the W.

In fact, the Giants are 0-3 this season when Jones throws for over 225 yards. Translation: the Giants are better the less their quarterback has to throw the ball. That fact is easy to see and even easier for Brian Daboll to understand.

To keep up with the high-powered Vikings offense last week, Daboll had no choice but to let DJ cook, as the kids say. However, we all know that’s not a winning recipe most weeks. In the Giants’ Week 17 game vs. the Colts, the team faces a talented and proud defense but one that gets zero help from their offensive counterparts.

All this adds up to the fact that — needing a win to get to the postseason — Daboll will get back to his team’s roots and pound the rock with Saquon Barkley. If the Giants’ superstar back has less than 20 carries and 100 yards this week, the team could be in trouble.

1. Giants 23, Colts 10

When the 2022 season started, many Giants fans were already scouting the 2023 NFL Draft to see who they wanted their favorite team to take with its presumed top-five pick. Four months later, the entire organization has changed, and the team is on the verge of the playoffs.

The final bold Week 17 Giants prediction ahead of the last home game of the year in New Jersey is that the Giants-Colts game isn’t that close, and the G-Men win by nearly two touchdowns.

The overall talent on the two squads in the Giants-Colts game is actually pretty close. However, one side has a Coach of the Year candidate in Brian Daboll, and the other has a former high school coach who was a TV analyst two months ago. I’ll take Daboll all day and by at least -5.5 on Sunday.