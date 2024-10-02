New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers will not practice on Wednesday and he is still in the early stages of concussion protocol, according to Dan Salomone of Giants.com.

The Giants are taking it day to day with Malik Nabers. Obviously, it would be a big blow if he is not able to suit up for the Giants this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, as he is the main option in the Giants' passing offense for Daniel Jones. Nabers got hurt late in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys as he attempted to bring in a pass on the sideline on fourth down. He was unable to make the catch, and that was the play he suffered the concussion on.

It will be worth monitoring Nabers' status throughout the rest of the week, but given he is still in the early stages of concussion protocol, that is not a good sign for his status this weekend against the Seahawks. The Giants desperately need a win after falling to 1-3 on the season with two heartbreaking losses to the Washington Commanders and Cowboys.

More to come on this story.