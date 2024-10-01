The New York Giants have a star in Malik Nabers. Nabers has taken the NFL by storm and is one of the best rookies in the league. Former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz heaped praise on Malik Nabers. He also cautioned Brian Daboll from overusing him and wearing him out.

“In just a few short weeks here he’s proven to be a very viable asset to the New York Giants,” Cruz said, via This is Football. “Probably our best receiver, not probably he is our best receiver on our board and I think we just need to find different ways, I think Daboll is doing a great job of finding different ways to get him the football. It’s tough because obviously you want to use him and don’t want to burn him out but you definitely want to use his assets and use what he brings to the table in order to have some success.”

The topic came up because Nabers suffered a concussion late in the game on Sunday. Victor Cruz had suffered a few injuries during his time with the Giants, so he knows what he's talking about.

“It depends on how he’s getting the ball right. If we’re handing him the ball, I know we like to give him reverses and all these different things,” Cruz said. “It just depends on how many hits he’s taking. If he’s open 5 yards away from guys all the time and getting the ball I mean he’ll do fine forever. It’s just a matter of how many hits is he taking, is he in harms way, is he getting the ball and getting the first down and getting out of bounds. It’s just a matter of the toughness level he displays and how much he wants to put his head down and get extra yards or just be in the open, get the first downs, get as much meat off the bone and then get down and get out of bounds.”

Nabers finished the day with 12 catches for 115 yards. He leads all WRs in the NFL in targets with 52. The next closest is Nico Collins at 43.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll drops ‘improvements' truth bomb despite 1-3 record

The Giants are 1-3 through four weeks and they do not look like they'll make any noise in the postseason.

However, coach Brian Daboll believes the team is improving every week.

“No, I just focus on the next week,” Daboll said on Friday, per Josh Alper of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk. “That’s what you have to do. It’s a long season. Each week is different. I think there’s a lot of improvements that are being made. It’s not showing in the results.”

Daboll points to game tape as evidence of the team's improvement.

“There’s things that are getting worked on and showing up on tape. So, you’ve got to be mentally strong in this business and be able to push through the tough times, manage the good times when there’s good times and keep correcting the things and do better the next week.”

The Giants may be improving, but that does not mean that Brian Daboll will be around to see the team turn it around. Daboll is on the hot seat and will need to make some serious waves if he wants to stay in 2025.