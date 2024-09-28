The New York Giants are off to a rocky start to the 2024-25 season, but head coach Brian Daboll is highlighting the positives. After losing a close Thursday Night Football matchup to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, Daboll believes that the Giants are getting better with each week.

“No, I just focus on the next week,” Daboll said on Friday, per Josh Alper of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk. “That’s what you have to do. It’s a long season. Each week is different. I think there’s a lot of improvements that are being made. It’s not showing in the results.

“There’s things that are getting worked on and showing up on tape. So, you’ve got to be mentally strong in this business and be able to push through the tough times, manage the good times when there’s good times and keep correcting the things and do better the next week.”

Sitting at 1-3, Daboll doesn't appear to be changing anything with the offense after seeing quarterback Daniel Jones make some encouraging plays against the Cowboys defense. Jones and the Giants failed to record a touchdown for the second time this season, but were able to drive downfield on five separate occasions to put kicker Greg Joseph in great position to drill all five of his field goal attempts.

The Giants now have three consecutive weeks of recording 300-plus total yards on offense. Jones has managed games well, but he still hasn't become the gunslinger that the team needs him to be in his sixth season as the starter. Despite being behind in the count to begin the year, Daboll isn't hitting the panic button.

There's no question that New York has made progress, albeit minuscule, since their blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. That said, is there enough improvement being made in each appearance to keep the Giants organization from intervening?

Brian Daboll and the Giants will the keep the focus on winning

The Giants have a solid group of young talent, and the key to it all will likely wind up being rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. The team's sixth-overall pick is on an incredible pace to begin the season, despite exiting the Giants' matchup with the Cowboys early with an injury. He now has 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns.

Daboll and the G Men have ample time to prepare for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, but Jones will likely be forced to do more improvising if his No. 1 target in Nabers is forced to sit out. The defense will have to deal with a strong Seahawks unit on the other end, led by Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, so Daboll will have to make some major adjustments in order to come out with a much-needed victory on the road.

Time is ticking in New York.