New York Giants head coach is keeping Tommy DeVito in the starting lineup, despite his offensive struggles last week.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito has officially been announced as the Week 11 starter for the New York Giants, per Tom Pelissero at NFL Network. The quarterback room continues to be an issue for head coach Brian Daboll and the Giants, but they're going to stick with DeVito as the signal caller.

An awful outing in Week 10 had the Giants lose 49-17 to the Dallas Cowboys, going scoreless in the first half. DeVito played a downright awful game, partly due to an offensive line that had him sacked five times. He recorded 86 total passing yards on 14 completions, to go along with two touchdowns and one interception.

DeVito was able to create some life for the Giants on the ground with 41 rushing yards, but that will likely be slowed down in the next week now that some teams have film on his usual tactics. With an offensive line as bad as the one in New York it's difficult for a quarterback to get going, but he's going to need to stay behind the line of scrimmage and extend the field through the air if he wants to put points on the board.

The Giants have relied on their run game behind Saquon Barkley the entire season, which is a great indicator in explaining their 2-8 record at the bottom of the NFC East. In Daboll's case, this could go a few ways. New York could be looking to tank and prepare for the 2024 NFL draft, or Daboll has some sort of confidence in DeVito's ability and believes he's capable of leading the Giants to victory.