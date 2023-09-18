The New York Giants overcame a 21-point deficit against the Arizona Cardinals to win 31-28, and it is the first time the Giants have done that since 1949, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Giants trailed at halftime 20-0, which meant that they went scoreless in the first six quarters of the 2023 season when taking into account the Week 1 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants went down the field in their first drive of the second half and capped it off with a Daniel Jones rushing touchdown. The Cardinals responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion to make it 28-7. That is when the 21-point comeback started.

The next drive, the Giants responded with a Saquon Barkley rushing touchdown. The Giants got a clutch stop with the Cardinals on the verge of field goal range, which allowed Daniel Jones to throw a touchdown to Saquon Barkley on the next drive to cut the lead to 28-21.

After struggling earlier in the game, the Giants defense settled in and forced a three-and-out. With a few minutes left, Jones connected with Isaiah Hodgins for a touchdown to tie the game. One more three-and-out later, the Giants got the ball back and got into field goal range for Graham Gano to give them a 31-28 lead with under 20 seconds left.

While there were points of concern for the Giants that caused them to fall down early in the game, the team arguably saved their season with the comeback. Going into Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers at 0-2 would have been a really tough situation.

New York has played roughly two good quarters of football out of eight so far, but their record is 1-1.

It was not pretty, but it was a much needed rebound from the brutal Cowboys loss for the Giants.