New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is not participating in practice on Wednesday due to still being in concussion protocol, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. This creates pessimism for his status for the upcoming Week 2 game on the road against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Darius Slayton has been a reliable receiver for the Giants over his career, despite the team not having a good offense. Daniel Jones has played with him every year of his career, and it is unfortunate for him to likely not have Slayton on the field this Sunday. Pressure is mounting on Daniel Jones, who had a very poor showing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, and could be in danger of getting benched at some point if that level of play continues.

Jones is in year two of the four-year contract he signed with the Giants in 2023, but there is a reasonable out in the deal after this season.

This weekend, Jones will face a team he usually fares well against, oftentimes throwing to Slayton in those games as well. The Washington Commanders did not look very good either in Week 1, so this is a game between teams that are trying to get their seasons back on track. Jones will likely have to do it without Slayton.

Jalin Hyatt needs to step up for Giants with Darius Slayton in concussion protocol

The Giants selected Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, trading up to get him out of Tennessee, and he did not get much playing time in Week 1, as he has been unable to unseat Slayton on the depth chart. This could be a golden opportunity for him this weekend against the Commanders, a team that could have one of the weaker secondaries in the NFL.

In addition to Jalin Hyatt, Jones will look to connect with Malik Nabers, the No. 6 pick from this year's draft. Wan'Dale Robinson will be a significant part of the game plan as well on shorter passes underneath.

It will be interesting to see how the game goes for the Giants, as a loss this weekend could result in the season spiraling completely out of control, putting Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll on the hot season.

As mentioned before, the presence of Slayton gives Jones some security, so him potentially not being on the field is significant. If New York does not get a win this Sunday, the criticism will only get louder from the fans and media.