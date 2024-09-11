When the New York Giants were utterly embarrassed at home by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023-24 season opener, fans believed they had reached rock bottom. It seems as if they were wrong. Daniel Jones has endured his share of pitfalls over the last several years, but Sunday's game elicited an emotion that should rarely be present– pity from an opponent.

The much maligned quarterback threw two interceptions, one of them being an inexplicable pick-six, and managed just 186 passing yards in a 28-6 loss to Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings. Even the most positive Giants supporters will struggle to find a silver lining in this miserable performance. It got to the point where even the visiting team started to get uncomfortable with what it was witnessing and causing.

“We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him,” linebacker Jonathan Greenard told KFAN1003 on Tuesday, via Bleacher Report. That is BRUTAL. Minnesota's free agent acquisition is expressing a level of sympathy one does not usually have for a player making more than $35 million this season. New York's fans have a very different reaction to the QB's play.

Daniel Jones and the Giants may already be in desperation mode

Many people want immediate change and are calling for newcomer Drew Lock or 2023 sensation Tommy DeVito to get a crack at the starting job. Since the organization can move on from Jones at the end of the offseason without having to fork over any more guaranteed money, it might make sense for head coach Brian Daboll to get a thorough look at all his options.

Though, if this Week 1 blowout is any indication of how the entire season is going to unfold, neither he, general manager Joe Schoen, nor Daniel Jones may be around for the next opener. A promising 2022-23 campaign, which saw the beleaguered signal-caller put forth a career showing in the NFC Wild Card round against the Vikings (ironic), feels like a lifetime ago.

Of course, the Giants as a whole must be significantly better if they are going to avoid a horrific season. An offensive line that was supposed to be upgraded surrendered five sacks. Devin Singletary also could not muster much production, averaging a meager 3.7 yards per carry. And not to be forgotten, the defense allowed Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold to relive his USC glory days in the first half.

Watching film might be too painful to endure. Almost everything needs to change going forward. But hey, it's just a “rough patch” right? A divisional showdown with the Washington Commanders should give Daniel Jones an opportunity to revert closer back to his 2022-23 form.

Otherwise, Jonathan Greenard and the Vikings will not be the only players sympathizing with him.