A lot of tension between Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale

The New York Giants had a dream season in 2022, the first year with Brian Daboll at head coach resulted in an unlikely playoff run, but tension was present in the 2023 season, especially between Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who eventually resigned from his position after the conclusion of the season. More details have emerged regarding the tension in the coaching staff, going back to a Nov. 19 game against the Washington Commanders.

“You're gonna lose this game just like you lost us the Jets game,” Brian Daboll said on the headset as the Commanders threatened to come back from a 24-12 deficit, multiple sources inside the building told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The Giants eventually went on to win that game, but Daboll placed blame on the Giants defense for an earlier loss that season, a 13-10 loss to the New York Jets, in which the offense did not do much with undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito replacing an injured Tyrod Taylor in that game. The Jets scored a field goal at the end of regulation to force overtime, then kicked another one to get the win against the Giants.

Wink Martindale's defense hung on to a 10-7 lead for much of the game before giving up the game-tying score.

After the season ended, Daboll fired outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins, Martindale's right-hand man, along with his brother Kevin, without Martindale being informed. That cause Martindale to blow up on Daboll, according to Leonard.

“Go f**k yourself,” Martindale said to Daboll before leaving the building when learning of the firings, according to Leonard.

Martindale and the Giants parted ways, and Daboll is now looking for a new defensive coordinator. Daboll might have to make changes to how he handles talking with his assistants, and hopefully the new hire is a better fit than Martindale was.