Things just keep getting worse for the New York Giants. The team has just two wins on the season and hasn't sniffed a W since October 6. Now, after the Giants' 34-7 Week 16 beatdown by the Atalanta Falcons this iteration of the G Men is officially the worst in the organization's long and storied history.

“A franchise-record 10th straight loss for the Giants. Blown out by the Falcons 34-7,” ESPN's Jordan Raanan tweeted on Sunday. “They seem destined to lose out and finish the season with 12 straight losses. Pretty incredible. Still need the Raiders to win a game to get the No. 1 pick.”

The Giants Week 16 loss to the Falcons was made worse by the fact that it was against rookie quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. starting the first game of his career.

For the Giants, there is a silver lining that is getting a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that pick, they can address the quarterback position by picking Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward. The problem right now, as Raanan points out, is the Las Vegas Raiders are standing in the way.

How the Giants get the No. 1 pick

If the Giants and Raiders both lose out and finish the season with two losses, the first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft will go a tiebreakers and we can't determine how those play out yet as all the games haven't finished. However, if the Giants lose two more games, they are guaranteed no worse than the No. 2 pick.

The Giants may get one step closer to the top spot in the draft in Week 16 as the Raiders are actually favored over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Las Vegas. A Silver and Black win would leave Big Blue as the only team in the league with just two wins on the season.

If the Raiders lose, the Giants will likely have to move to 12 losses in a row by losing to the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks 17 and 18 to get the pick. The Raiders end the season against the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers.