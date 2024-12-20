The New York Giants are one of the biggest disasters of the 2024 season. New York is 2-12 heading into Week 16 and is one of the worst teams in the league. One reason for the team's struggles this season has been the revolving door at quarterback. The Giants just got an injury update on Tommy DeVito ahead of Week 16.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday that Tommy DeVito has cleared concussion protocol, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. DeVito will be the backup for Drew Lock on Sunday.

On balance, this is good news for the Giants. Getting DeVito back will eliminate the need for New York to turn to the likes of Tim Boyle in an emergency.

That said, this news will make little difference during the final three weeks of a doomed Giants season.

Giants fans have even resorted to hiring planes to fly banners above the stadium to plead John Mara to fix the team. New York has not had turmoil like this in a long time.

The quarterback position will undoubtedly be a huge priority for New York this offseason.

Deion Sanders drops Giants-Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft take

Now the question becomes: who will the Giants pursue as their next franchise quarterback?

New York is most likely going to use their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select a quarterback. They currently hold the second overall pick, but that could change over the next three weeks. If New York maintains a top pick, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward should be top options.

Shedeur's father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, seems to bless the pairing of Shedur and the Giants.

Sanders was asked who the Giants would pick if they had the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. His answer did not disappoint.

“Shedeur is going to be the #1 pick,” Sanders said.

It will be fascinating to see how New York approaches the upcoming offseason, especially at the quarterback position.

Next up for the Giants is a Week 16 game against the Falcons.