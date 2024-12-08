Arguably no fanbase has had to deal with worse circumstances in the past decade than that of the New York Giants. Ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, one wealthy supporter finally had enough and sent a direct message to owner John Mara.

Hours before the game began, the unknown fan had a light aircraft fly over MetLife Stadium pulling a banner. The sign pleaded for Mara to “fix this dumpster fire.”

“Mr. Mara enough — Plz fix this dumpster fire,” the banner read.

It is unclear what the fan wants Mara to “fix,” but there is certainly more than one issue in East Rutherford. In another lost season, the Giants enter Week 14 with a 2-10 record, tied for the worst in the league. Once the season is complete, New York will have suffered their 10th losing season in the past 12 years.

While a lot of criticism in 2024 has been placed on former quarterback Daniel Jones and head coach Brian Daboll, most Giants fans have been dissatisfied with Mara for several years. However, despite constant pressure, the 70-year-old president has shown no signs of planning to relinquish his position anytime soon.

Giants already looking ahead to 2025 offseason

If there is one positive the Giants have in 2024, it is that they currently are in position to own the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. With five games remaining in the regular season, nothing indicates that they will lose that position.

With all the issues they faced in 2024, many project John Mara, Joe Schoen and the Giants to select a quarterback. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders projects to be the top quarterback prospect of the draft but is not considered the same type of prospect that Caleb Williams was the year before.

There is no guarantee that drafting a quarterback will “fix the dumpster fire,” but it would appear to be the next step toward beginning a new era with the team. Until then, the Giants will play three of their final five games of the season at MetLife Stadium in front of their home crowd.