As year four of the Joe Schoen/ Brian Daboll approaches for the New York Giants, the expectations are sky high. In spite of the team's struggles since their 2022 playoff berth, Schoen and Daboll have been given another chance at bringing the Giants back to respectability. Their first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, edge rusher Abdul Carter, is one of the many new pieces the team has added in hopes of improving in 2025. Daboll discussed how excited Carter was for the team to put pads on the Up and Adams Show. Host Kay Adams posted the exchange on X (formerly Twitter).

“‘Abdul's been talking about it for the last THREE days,'” posted Adams on the social media platform. “@Giants HC Brian Daboll say rookie Abdul Carter could NOT wait to get the pads on today. Look out, NFL.”

Daboll and Schoen surely hope that Carter teams with veteran edge rusher Brian Burns and the rest of the defensive line to cause havoc for opposing offenses. There's a reason why the Giants selected Carter third overall despite health questions involving his foot: his potential could make him one of the best pass rushers in football today. Learning the craft alongside a star veteran like Burns could lead to a big rookie season for Carter. If that happens, can New York get back onto a postseason trajectory.

Giants hope Abdul Carter has big impact in rookie season

Giants Head Coach, Brian Daboll is shown beside New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51), Sunday, July 27, 2025, in East Rutherford.
Mandatory Credit: © Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fact that Carter is this excited to start hitting is something that the Giants brass should certainly be excited about. Attitude is always a big factor on if a new addition, like a rookie such as the former Penn State star, will succeed or not. Early reports since he's joined the team have been nothing but positive thus far though, including today's take from Daboll.

Players with an attitude like Carter's are always beneficial to the chemistry of a team. Schoen and Daboll focused on adding character to the team, which is seen with Carter. The trio of new quarterbacks acquired (rookie Jaxson Dart plus veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston) have all been considered high character as well. Can these new players help infuse New York with a winning attitude once again?

