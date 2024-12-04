ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will travel to New Jersey to face the New York Giants at Met Life Stadium. It's time for a throwdown at the Meadowlands as we share our NFL odds series and make a Saints-Giants prediction and pick.

Saints-Giants Last Game – Matchup History

The Saints routed the Giants 24-6 last season at the Superdome. Significantly, the Saints are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Giants. This will be the first game at the Meadowlands since 2018. Overall, the Giants are 3-2 over the past five games against the Saints at Met Life Stadium.

Overall Series: The Saints lead the head-to-head series 17-15.

Here are the Saints-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Saints-Giants NFL Odds

New Orleans Saints: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -240

New York Giants: +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 40.5 (-108)

Under: 40.5 (-112)

How to Watch Saints vs. Giants

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Saints lost one of their best weapons when Tayson Hill suffered an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. Unfortunately, the injury comes when the Saints are already without several players on offense. Despite the injuries, they still have a quarterback who can make a difference despite his struggles.

Derek Carr has passed for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions. While his stats have not been perfect, he has helped the Saints win some games. Alvin Kamara is still an electric player. So far, he has rushed 206 times for 894 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 59 passes for 450 yards and one score.

As noted, the wide receivers are all hurt. While some will suit up, the starters from this weekend's game look significantly different from the starters who suited up in Week 1. Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be a factor and has caught eight passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, Foster Moreau may also have a bigger role this Sunday as he has 17 catches for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense is not anywhere near what it once was. Despite the issues, four players stand out. Carl Granderson has generated 26 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Also, Bryan Breese has tallied 12 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Alontae Taylor has done well with 50 solo tackles and four sacks. Likewise, future Hall of Famer Cameron Jordan has eight solo tackles, one sack, and one interception.

The Saints will cover the spread if Carr can limit his mistakes and Kamara can run the ball effectively. Then, the defense must force some pressure on the Giants and force them into creating turnovers.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are headed for another sad season, and things look rough. Sadly, it just has not been good for them, as injuries and regression have caused the Giants to spiral out of control. Things got so bad that the Giants even released their starting quarterback and will have someone else suit up this weekend.

Drew Lock had a terrible Thanksgiving. He now has passed for 187 yards and one interception. Because of his struggles, the Giants may need to find a way to run the ball. Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary will split carries and attempt to move the chains. Significantly, Tracy has run the ball 125 times for 619 yards and four touchdowns, while Singletary has run 87 times for 439 yards and three scores. Despite being on a bad team, Malik Nabers has had a solid rookie season with 75 receptions for 740 yards and three touchdowns. Likewise, Darius Slayton has caught 34 passes for 477 yards and one score.

The defense suffered a major blow as Dexter Lawrence will miss time with an elbow injury. Therefore, someone else must step up. Brian Burns has generated 31 solo tackles and six sacks. But no one else on this defense has done as much damage as Lawrence. Somehow, Darius Muasau has the only interception on the Giants.

The Giants will cover the spread if Lock can avoid turning the football over, and they can establish a coherent running game. Then, the defense must contain Kamara and force Carr into making mistakes.

Final Saints-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Saints are 5-7 against the spread, while the Giants are 3-9 against the odds. Moreover, the Saints are 2-3 against the spread on the road, while the Giants are 1-5 against the spread at home. The Saints are 4-4 against the spread when facing the NFC, while the Giants are 2-7 against the spread against their conference.

The Saints are not a good team. However, the Giants are far worse and have not done well at the Meadowlands this season. I could see this being a close game, but I still see the Saints covering the spread on the road.

Final Saints-Giants Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Saints -4.5 (-115)