When Russell Wilson was announced as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants, it was not necessarily a shocking decision, but there might've been some surprised by how early it was made in the offseason program. As the Giants look to improve on their flaws in training camp, head coach Brian Daboll would speak more on the choice to have Wilson as the team's starting quarterback.

There are many that won't be moved at all by the choice, as it could be seen as an easy one when looking at the amount of experience and football played by Wilson compared to Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart. Daboll would echo the same sentiments to Kay Adams when speaking about Wilson being the starting signal-caller for New York.

“He has a lot of experience, he's played a lot of football, played at a high level,” Daboll said. “I think he's been good for our for our young players on both sides of the ball, with how he approaches things, his process, his communication. Still throws it well. He's looked good in camp, he's down a little bit in weight, he's moving around pretty good.”

“So I think a lot of guys have a lot of confidence in him,” Daboll continued. “And again, he's a player that's played at a high level for such a long period of time that players that are young, which we have a lot of young players on our team, look up to him a little bit, ask him a lot of questions, and he's been excellent with the guys.”

WHY did @Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll decide to name Russell Wilson the starter before training camp even started????

The Giants' duo of Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers will be one to watch

The connection that fans are excited to see is the Giants' duo of Wilson and wide receiver Malik Nabers, as the two have already formed a rapport in training camp. Nabers would even speak highly of Wilson to the media, saying that the Super Bowl-winning player is an ultra-personable person.

“You see how he has a relationship with everybody in the building, and it’s important,” Nabers said, according to Madelyn Burke.

It isn't a one-sided favorable view, and as the chance that Wilson can talk about the impressive Nabers, who recorded 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie year, is always positive, like when speaking about his work ethic.

“I just love how he works,” Wilson said, according to the team's website. “A lot of times, you get talented guys, and their work ethic is super high, but can they keep it consistent? That's what you're always looking for, and I think his consistency and his love for the game… we're excited to work together.”

The two look to help New York improve after finishing 3-14 last season as they open the upcoming season against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 7.