The New York Giants know that they need to start winning games during the 2025 NFL season. Giants owner John Mara nearly fired Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen after the 2024 season. If the Giants do not put together a winning season this fall, big changes could be coming to New York. Thankfully, the Giants have a talented quarterback room that should give fans hope for the 2025 season.

Russell Wilson said on Monday that Giants rookie Jaxson Dart is constantly asking questions. Wilson explained that it is exactly what he wants to see from a young quarterback.

“I think anytime a young guy asks a question you always want to be able to impact him and help him,” Wilson said on Up & Adams with Kay Adams. “We want to make every player better, that's the goal every day.”

The Giants aggressively rebuilt their quarterback room this offseason. New York signed Russell Wilson to a one-year contract worth $21 million. They also signed Jameis Winston in free agency and traded up to draft Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Wilson sees a lot of positive traits in his Giants teammates.

“We've got a team of young, hungry, humble guys that get here early and are ready to work. They're determined and stay extra,” Wilson concluded. “These fans, they really want it too.”

Hopefully the Giants can deliver a memorable 2025 season that sees the franchise return to prominence.

Giants' Brian Daboll explains why he already named Russell Wilson QB1

Wilson was not the only Giant to talk with Kay Adams on Monday.

Adams also spoke with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who explained why he has already named Wilson as the team's starting quarterback.

“He has a lot of experience, he's played a lot of football, played at a high level,” Daboll said. “I think he's been good for our for our young players on both sides of the ball, with how he approaches things, his process, his communication. Still throws it well. He's looked good in camp, he's down a little bit in weight, he's moving around pretty good.”

Daboll believes that New York's young players need to look up to Wilson during the 2025 NFL season.

“So I think a lot of guys have a lot of confidence in him,” Daboll continued. “And again, he's a player that's played at a high level for such a long period of time that players that are young, which we have a lot of young players on our team, look up to him a little bit, ask him a lot of questions, and he's been excellent with the guys.”

It will be fascinating to see how the new-look Giants offense performs later this fall.