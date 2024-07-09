Former President Bill Clinton is paying tribute to one of the San Francisco Giants' greatest players. Clinton gave remarks at a public memorial for Willie Mays, who passed away recently at the age of 93. Clinton said he and the Hall of Fame Baseball player became friends, years after he would follow his games.

“I lived for the games I could hear on the radio,” Clinton said, per the Associated Press. “I never got to see ‘The Catch'; I just heard it on the radio. We didn't get a television until I was 10, but I can still remember just sitting there soaking up the Dodgers, soaking up the Yankees and living for the Giants so I could watch Willie Mays.”

The public memorial was not just a celebration of Mays' baseball career. It also honored his military service. The former Giants outfielder served in the Army during the Korean War. The Army honored Mays' life of service at the public memorial in San Francisco, California.

Willie Mays was one of the best players in Major League Baseball

Mays was known for his exciting play, dating back to the days of the Negro Leagues. Mays started his professional baseball career in 1948 playing in Tennessee, and then for the Birmingham Black Barons, in the Negro League. He then went on to play in Major League Baseball with the Giants when they were in New York. He spent more than 20 years playing with the Giants, then the New York Mets. His last season was in 1973.

Mays' play was sensational. He made 24 All-Star game appearances. He won a World Series with the Giants in 1954, and was twice named the National League MVP. His accolades were endless: 12 Gold Glove Awards, the Roberto Clemente Award, and a first ballot induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame, back in 1979. Those are just a few of the honors Mays collected. His baseball cards from his playing days are also some of the most treasured and valuable among card collectors.

“There's never been a better representative of baseball's magic than Willie Mays. He dominated the game in every way,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, per the Associated Press. “He didn't merely play; he captured imaginations. He never allowed his meticulous preparation to prevent him from showing the joy that the game brought him. He inspired generations of players and fans.”

Mays' impact clearly reaches far beyond baseball. This is proven by the fact that a former President attended his public memorial. Clinton, who served as president from 1993-2001, grew up in Arkansas listening to St. Louis Cardinals games. Clinton said he and Mays became friends during his presidency.

Mays' memorial was also attended by several Baseball Hall of Famers, per the Associated Press. This includes Rickey Henderson, Dennis Eckersley, and Reggie Jackson. Willie Mays will certainly be missed by fans throughout Major League Baseball, not just those who love the Giants.