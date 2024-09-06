The New York Giants are set to open their season against Sam Darnold, Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m., a chance for the Daniel Jones led outfit to show what it can do at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

On Friday, Giants pass rushing stalwart and former Carolina Panther Brian Burns' injury status was revealed, along with an update on QB Drew Lock, formerly of the Denver Broncos. Reporter Tom Pelissero said that Burns and Lock are both off of the injury report and will be prepared to play vs. the Vikings. Burns has been dealing with an ankle injury and Lock has been dealing with an injury to his abdomen.

The news came during comments made by Giants receiver Darius Slayton on a new NFL game plan that he walked back afterward. Meanwhile, Malik Nabors was given lofty goals by a teammate ahead of his debut in the National Football League vs. Minnesota.

Burns can greatly help the Giants' pass rush, and defense as a whole, with the incredible skills he brings to the table.

Burns' impact on Giants for 2024-2025

Burns will wear number zero for the Giants after playing his first five seasons with the Carolina Panthers. The 6-foot-5, 250 pound ex-Florida State Seminoles star has tacked 7.5 or more sacks onto his stat column over each of his five seasons in the NFL. He had eight sacks last year in 16 games, one year after notching a career high 12.5 sacks with the Panthers.

Now, Coach Brian Daboll and his staff will have the opportunity to mold Burns into whatever they want him to be in coordinator Shane Bowen's defense. The Giants will also return Daniel Jones, the oft-maligned but talented quarterback who has a passer rating of 87.8 in two playoff games with New York.

Jones is also a plus-runner giving Giants fans something to think and feel confident about heading into the season with Coach Brian Daboll's team. The Giants have Lock as a ready and willing backup should Jones face more injury challenges or difficulty in terms of completing passes and leading the Giants to victories on the football field.

Giants a 1.5-point dog vs. Vikings

The Giants are a 1.5-point underdog vs. Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings, a situation that could change at any moment. The Giants might be one of the most underrated and undervalued teams in the National Football League this year among the sports betting community, and Coach Brian Daboll knows what it takes to be successful. Now, the Giants have to put it all together on the field, with Burns and the rest leading the team back toward respectability and its true, competitive nature from years past.