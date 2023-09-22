The rushing game that Brian Daboll executed in their NFL Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers was horrendous. This just more than proves that the New York Giants are in deep need to have Saquon Barkley back from his injury. Matt Breida stepped up but it just was not enough for Daboll's squad to even close the game in the second half.

Despite this, Brian Daboll claimed that they are not going to put out a timetable on Saquon Barkley's injury return. The Giants coach also claimed that they can improve without their star rusher after the NFL Week 3 loss. Additionally, he also outlined that there were no excuses for who played and who didn't. This after they got decimated by the 49ers, per Pat Leonard of New York Daily News Sports.

The Giants were evidently not able to rush as much as they could. They only notched 29 rushing yards throughout the whole four quarters of the game. This is an insanely small number compared to the 49ers who got 441 total yards with 141 rushing yards. Their best rusher was Matt Breida. He got 17 rushing yards on four carries. Breida also got the sole touchdown for the Giants.

Daboll's squad just could not control the pace of the game. The glaring 20 minutes and 50 seconds of their total possessions pale in comparison to the 49ers who had the ball for over 39 minutes of the game. The Giants fall to a two-loss record and hope to turn it around against the Seattle Seahawks.