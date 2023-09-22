The New York Giants are not having a nice NFL Week 3. The Daniel Jones-led squad entered the matchup against the San Francisco 49ers without Saquon Barkley and they have been getting dominated. The team got off to a slow first half start but that was not what Brian Daboll was concerned about.

Brian Daboll went ballistic in the middle of their NFL Week 3 matchup. He started shouting at the referees and throwing his fists in the air after receiving yet another penatly against the 49ers, via JPA Football.

The Giants coach is understandably mad. They were hit with six penalties. All of it amounted to losing 37 yards. These were all important for the Daniel Jones-led team. This is because they have just notched an average of 3.7 yards per play in the middle of the fourth quarter. It will be hard to recover from all of these penalties. This is because they do not have Saquon Barkley leading the charge.

The effects of losing these much yards are immense for the Giants. They have currently just earned 138 total yards as compared to the 49ers that got 423 yards. Their running game has been abysmal as they only got 25 rushing yards out of the sets that they ran. Matt Breida did get them a touchdown to close the scoring gap in the third quarter. But, the lead might be too big to overcome.

Will they be able to turn things around before and make an amazing comeback before the time runs out on the clock?