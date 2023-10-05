New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal has seen his name come up in the headlines due to recent disparaging remarks he made towards fans. Brian Daboll has the seen the comments and backlash Neal has received. While he didn't like Neal's message, Daboll and the Giants are ready to move forward.

Neal expressed his frustration over Giants fans booing him and the team by calling them, “hamburger flippers,” among other insults. He went on to say, “Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of sheep?” Giants fans were the sheep in Neal's analogy.

Daboll didn't appreciate Neal going after the fans that support his team. The head coach called his comments a, “poor decision,” but is hopeful the offensive lineman will learn from his mistake, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

“He was frustrated,” Daboll said. “He made a poor choice, a poor decision, poor comments. He acknowledged that and we're moving on.”

“I know he was very remorseful and regretful for the comments that he made,” Daboll continued.

The Giants head coach went on to state that in the NFL, resiliency is a key trait to have. Even when the bad times come, you have to be able to weather the storm. As Evan Neal continues his career in the league, Brian Daboll is hopeful he can internalize that mantra.

It's understandable why Neal is upset. After making the playoffs last season, New York has stumbled out to a 1-3 start. But as they move forward, Daboll is looking for Neal to take his anger out on the field, not on the fans.